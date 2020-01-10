The soaring Phoenix presents hikers with a new challenge

Loading...

Last month, the herald reported allegations of division within the club, in which assistant coach Jean-Paul de Marigny was involved.

These were emphatically rejected by the club, but Babbel remains on shaky ground after conflicting results and achievements. A draw against Western United, followed by a narrow away win against Adelaide and a home loss to Brisbane did little to silence the doubters of the coach, who only won 10 of his 39 A-League games.

The hikers have shown a lot of patience with Babbel, which is largely due to the nature of the defeats this season. Of their six defeats, four scored just one goal and none scored more than two goals.

Swiss midfielder Pirmin Schwegler returns after a suspension against the soaring Phoenix, who has been unbeaten for eight games, and young full-back Tate Russell will replace more experienced Tarek Elrich on the right.

Ufuk Talay has unbeaten the Phoenix in eight games. Credit: Getty

German defender Patrick Ziegler faced Schwegler in midfield in his 1-2 home loss to Brisbane last week and is expected to remain in his unfamiliar role this week after Babbel was impressed by his performance. Midfielder Nick Sullivan could be the one to miss.

Wellington have to do without workaholic striker David Ball, who contracted hip flexion in last week’s 2-1 win over Central Coast. However, coach A-League Ufuk Talay is confident that he has the players to cover his absence.

Talay is ready to get Ulises Davila back to a more central role after the Mexican star was less involved last week when Ball and promoted Gary Hooper took the lead.

“” The good thing about these guys is that they’re versatile. Ulises can play as a nine or a ten. Hooper is more of a traditional nine, Talay said.

“As we’ve set up, we have a lot of movement and rotation where players move between lines, so we get that flexibility with these players.”

with AAP