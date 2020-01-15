He called himself the “BotGod”. But the cybersecurity student was so bad, well, cybersecurity, that he would have denounced a neo-Nazi scraping ring that counted him as a member.

John William Kirby Kelley, 19, is accused of having led a team of trolls notoriously affiliated with the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division. Throughout 2018, Kelley’s online discussion group allegedly compiled personal information and carried out break-ins (hoaxes in which trolls attempt to deceive an armed police force to present themselves at the home of an innocent person ) against politicians, businesses, journalists and historically black churches.

Kelley and his entourage, who met on a series of online discussion forums, “all seemed to share racist views, with particular disdain for African Americans and Jews,” said a probable cause statement of a FBI agent involved in his arrest last week. .

Although Kelley specializes in cybersecurity and is said to have acted as the group’s technical support, he left a large internet trail that could send him and his alleged associates to prison. The case suggested that although far-right groups have shown a disturbing ability to organize online, the clashes may as well invite federal authorities to their door. Kelley’s lawyers declined to comment on this story.

A violent extremist group, Atomwaffen members are suspected of having committed at least five killings since 2017. Although the group has a real paramilitary presence, it also has a broader and more nebulous online footprint. Several men affiliated with online outposts and affiliated groups have recently been arrested, including one who allegedly planned a violent attack on Jewish sites in Las Vegas.

Kelley, who was arrested on January 10, is said to have been fueled by the same prejudices. The federal government said his phone contained photos of him with Atomwaffen recruiting equipment. Meanwhile, he and his online circle have reportedly broadcast live swatting campaigns, and even managed a publicly visible list of addresses for future targets, earning them online fame.

But the group’s apparent quest for infamy has left them exposed – particularly when Kelley is said to have attempted a bomb call against her own school, the Old Dominion University (ODU) in Norfolk, Virginia.

In November 2018, Kelley reportedly posted in a chat room to ask the group to crush his college. “Norfolk then,” he wrote, according to the news papers included in the probable cause statement. “I don’t want to go to class on Wednesdays.”

Later that month, ODU received a phone call from a blocked number. The person on the other end of the line claimed to have an AR-15 rifle and said that he had placed bombs in campus buildings, according to the FBI. But three hours later, the person called back and apologized for doing what he described as an accidental call. This time the person forgot to block the number. The appellant in question was Kelley, alleged the federal authorities. And not only did Kelley call from his own phone number, but he already listed him as contact with ODU, they said. When campus police searched for the number, they found it in Kelley’s school records.

With Kelley’s name associated with the hack calls, police have begun to investigate a series of other bomb threats across the United States and Canada, from California to Quebec. They quickly found it associated with email addresses and Google Voice numbers that they claimed had been used in other overwriting attempts.

Despite studying cybersecurity and providing technical support to the neo-Nazi affiliate when it was difficult to broadcast live, Kelley was not really difficult to find online. Although he went through “carl” in the alleged hype, he reused the nickname on other social media, where he shared links to chat rooms he allegedly administered. A Twitter account, identified as Kelley by the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism, contained a link to a group on the beloved Nazi chat platform Discord, where a user named “carl” listed himself “BotGod”. (The FBI also listed “BotGod” as one of Kelley’s aliases.)

Kelley was known enough and posted under enough overlapping usernames that her internet nicknames traced to her personal social media. On an Instagram account referring to his Twitter nickname and an old alias that Kelley used on gaming sites, he apparently posted a photo of him holding an anime body pillow. “Carl,” wrote one of his disciples. “What the fuck, brother?”

Although the group’s antics may have taken place mostly online, Kelley and her friends seem to have posed with guns in social media posts. The FBI affidavit also referred to photos of weapons, some of which were believed to be false or replicas, others to be authentic.

In videos he allegedly posted on the chat channel, Kelley not only referred to himself as “carl,” but also explained how he came up with the name. He also appears to have transmitted his ODU email address online. At one point, a co-conspirator asked Kelley for her ODU email address, so he could use it to create a Facebook account, according to the documents filed in her case.

It was an infosec error that he inadvertently predicted when he entered ODU in early 2018.

“Saint SSA, I entered university,” tweeted the account identified as that of Kelley by the ADL. “It’s time to go on irc and watch everyone suck my dick for a .edu shell.” (Kelley appears to have offered to update her university email address so her friends can use it to register fake accounts.)

Other breaches of privacy led the federal authorities to the alleged whiplash. During a live stream of a crash attack, Kelley accidentally left open a computer tab that was connected to his ODU accounts, where he was filling out a survey for a class, according to the probable cause statement. He was expelled from the ODU in January 2019 after being charged with possession of controlled substances like LSD and mushrooms.

According to federal authorities, two groups of linguists have examined the audio of the tapping calls: an ODU assessment concluded that they corresponded to Kelley’s voice, while an analysis by the secret services suggested that they weren’t doing it.

The federal government interviewed him in late November 2019, and he agreed to hand over his electronic devices, which he allegedly used to supervise the chat group. (He admitted to calling the school, but said it was an accident.)

After Kelley’s interview, the group appeared to backfire, but did not reinforce their privacy. “You guys blew it up on the swat,” said a member by the name of Slimebox in newsgroups evaluated by federal officials. “It was broken. shit has been entered. “” HJOLY FUCK HIS GONNA GET REAL, “replied another person, who blamed Kelley for his own misfortunes.” He got burned, “wrote the person.

Another insisted that “Carl got fucked”, probably referring to the second ODU call he seems to have made without hiding his number.

The group hypothesized that Kelley’s apartment had been tapped after his arrest. Nonetheless, he was allowed to re-register a few days later, according to the chat logs included in the probable cause document. A few hours after Kelley’s login, the members reportedly searched for new crash targets. The group discussed looking for a new, safer place to host the chat server, but ultimately doesn’t seem to have made the change. Instead, despite knowledge of Kelley’s arrest, residents continued to discuss the ODU swat.

“First step, DON’T BOMB TO THREATEN YOUR OWN SCHOOL,” wrote one. “Do you hear that carl”?

“Carl U Dummy,” said another.

“Rule # 1 If you call a bomb threat at your own school, be sure to tell the school that it is you,” said a third person, apparently referring to the call to ODU under what authorities have determined to be Kelley’s phone number.

Two members of the chat are listed as “co-conspirators”, the FBI noting that their identity was linked to an “ongoing investigation”, suggesting the possibility of further arrests.

Many social media accounts that include photos of Kelley’s face alongside the nicknames now named in the federal government’s affidavit remain online. Her Instagram biography includes what appears to be a far-fetched reference to her alleged internet activities.

“FBI,” reads the bio, “it’s a travesty; don’t click / stop me.”

The FBI didn’t hear it.

.