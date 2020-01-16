The snake First, watch Jenna Coleman's new drama

BBC One has released the first pictures of its new crime thriller The Serpent, which is due to be released later this year.

The six-part drama, inspired by real events, tells the story of how French serial killer Charles Sobhraj was finally captured by international authorities in the 1970s, and features a star-studded cast.

French actor Tahar Rahim (The Looming Tower) plays Sobhraj alongside Jenna Coleman (Victoria, The Cry) as his partner Marie-Andrée Leclerc. Billy Howle (On Chesil Beach) plays Herman Knippenberg, a junior diplomat at the Dutch embassy in Bangkok who is trying to bring Sobhraj to trial while Ellie Bamber (The Christine Keeler Trial) plays the role of his wife Angela.

Ellie Bamber and Billy Howle in line

The drama follows Sobhraj, the prime suspect in a series of unsolved murders of young western travelers across Asia, while repeatedly losing the influence of authorities around the world to become Interpol’s most wanted man.

Knippenberg accidentally gets caught up in the suspect’s complicated network of crimes and “triggers an extraordinary chain of events in which Knippenberg tried to hold Sobhraj to justice for his terrible crimes”.

Richard Warlow and Toby Finlay – the authors of BBC One’s Ripper Street – wrote the crime drama, a joint production by BBC One and Netflix.

The series was directed by Tom Shankland (Miniseries Les Misérables) and Hans Herbots (Riviera One) and shot in Thailand.

The cast also includes Tim McInnerny, Alice Englert, Mathilde Warnier, Gregoire Isvarine, Sahajak Boonthanakit and Fabien Frankel in key roles throughout the series.

The snake will air on BBC One later this year