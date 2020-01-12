The smallest controller we've ever tested is much better than you might think

Enlarge / With a length of 73 mm, the 8Bitdo Zero 2 controller, like its predecessor, is shorter than a standard Amiibo figure. The reason why we check it out? It turned out to be useful if necessary.

Sam Machkovech

Over the years we have become more and more users of 8BitDo game controllers, especially the company’s “legacy” line. There is no better manufacturer of unofficial gamepads for classic console ports (NES, Genesis, Super NES). These models are also equipped with Bluetooth and can be run on modern consoles and PCs.

Between the classic and modern gamepads, 8BitDo clearly prefers the SNES controller as a role model, and this also applies to the company’s “Zero” series. So if you see a zero gamepad in a photo, you might be wondering what’s so special about it.

That’s probably why people take pictures of the 8BitDo Zero series next to tiny objects for scaling. At 73mm long and 36.5mm wide, it is barely larger than an adult’s thumb and is overshadowed by an average GI Joe figure. After I received and unpacked my own 8BitDo Zero 2 gamepad (the latest model that was introduced to retailers a month ago), I laughed incredulously. Seriously, 8BitDo? What do you think who in the world would play one of these games?

2mm margin? kind

The 8Bitdo Zero 2 is so small that you can place two of them on an adult palm and still have room for small change. Sam Machkovech

The D-Pad: Bigger than a cent, smaller than a quarter.

The same applies to the ABXY array.

Use this photo if you want to get a friend to think the zero 2 is bigger than it really is.

Two boxes for two controllers.

About 3 mm of the visible D-Pad protrude; 2mm of these plastic troughs are rough. It’s certainly more than a comparable little D-Pad on systems like Nintendo GameCube and 3DS.

However, these L and R keys are quite rough. In Street Fighter II, you don’t want to rely on it.

A zero 2 in hand …

I got my answer when I was packing for a recent family vacation. After filling my humble travel bag and barely pressing it in a low-power laptop, I sneaked the 14.7mm 8BitDo Zero 2 into a side pocket. Within a few days of looking for temporary vacations from my family, I pulled the tiny controller out of its sheath, downloaded some retro games from my online collection, and said to myself: “A cramped gamepad is at least better than another political conversation with Uncle Al. “

To my pleasant surprise, 8BitDo starts this gamepad with a key focus on the D-Pad. This small D-Pad is about the size of a US dollar and is comparable to some of the smallest Nintendo settings found on a GameCube controller or Nintendo 3DS console. In contrast to these offers, 8BitDo allows the D-Pad of the Zero 2 to protrude a little further from the case. Pressing any edge of the D-Pad gives a full 2mm of leeway, and this has a satisfactory feel when driving with a thumb in its indented, rounded center – for rocking cleanly from left to right or up to top below.

The quality of the D-Pad was confirmed by my own feverish Tetris tests, which worked regardless of whether I tapped quickly in one direction or swung to a decisive maneuver from “to quick drop” in newer Tetris games. When I imagine several times that I could rely on the Zero 2 as a control option, I think about how a good D-Pad is the main differentiator from other on-the-go options, whether it’s a sideways Joy-Con is. The keyboard of a weak laptop or the on-screen keys of a phone. I prefer to play Tetris or Super Mario Bros. with my thumb on this D-Pad rather than relying on these other options.

Small, medium expenses

This is of course an imperative star. Do you have a better D-Pad gamepad nearby with full palms and comfortable grips? In this case, neither of the two models of the Zero is easily recommended. The ABXY keypad is surprisingly robust and offers a satisfactory key depth and a perfect balance between the key distances. This means that each button is close enough to make thumb adjustment easier, but far enough away not to feel claustrophobic. However, in a game in which all four keys have to be pressed regularly, the controller can no longer be attached in one palm of the hand.

My ideal Zero 2 game scenario is something like Sonic the Hedgehog, which only requires an action button. Anything but that and I would find myself in a funny situation of constant readjustment and always wish I could weigh this tiny thing better on the rest of my hand. If 8BitDo does this with a pair of attachable plastic grand pianos, I could sing a different tune. Even crappy plastic that simulates the palm-friendly remains of the SNES controller would be better than nothing.

Meanwhile, the included L and R buttons are embarrassingly bad. Pushing them in isolation is difficult enough because of their tiny width, but it’s almost impossible to do while juggling D-Pad and ABXY commands without mounting the Zero 2 on a table or knee.

Portability is the point

Enlarge / The 8BitDo Zero 2 comes with everything you can see here: a nylon shoulder strap and a micro USB cable to charge and update the controller firmware. (The controller does not work in wired mode, but only via Bluetooth.)

Sam Machkovech

One last note about the buttons concerns the carefully deepened Select and Start buttons. Both are easy to use because they require focused, angled finger pressure and feel firmer than the other buttons. This is very, very good news for the use case of the controller “Throw in a bag and forget”, because the start button also functions as an on / off switch.

I’ve only had anecdotal testing, but I tossed the controller into a loose pocket several days over the past month and found no major dives in the “8-10 hours” of battery life. The same goes for accidentally pounding the controller’s face on my palm. Unless you try to press the Start button, the device will not turn on (and Zero 2 will exit after about 30 seconds if it is pressed and unable to sync with a preferred gaming system or device).

This clever design focus explains to me what the Zero 2 is all about. The latest tiny controller from 8BitDo is intended as an important backup for desperate nerds on the go. It fits in almost every small bag. It resists inadvertent pressing of buttons while driving so that it does not run out of juice all the time. And it has a loop slit on the body so you can insert a nylon strap or keychain and make it part of your daily gear.

We’re amazed to see that upgrading from Zero Line to the Zero 2 model only changes the options for the wireless protocol to ensure better compatibility with modern consoles. But if the Zero line is completely new to you and sounds like the $ 20 limited sales pitch, welcome your new best pocket gaming friend.