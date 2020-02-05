The Small Miracle of Immigrant Stories on TV

Marisol has black crescent-thick eyebrows and a deadly look that almost everyone can cut to size. She doesn’t come from much; she lives with her mother, who is a housekeeper, and her brother, who left school to work as a day laborer, in a converted garage in San Diego. They fled Mexico and are among the 10.5 million undocumented migrants working for a better life in the US. Like many unauthorized residents, Marisol spreads across the border between visible and unseen – doing just enough to make ends meet, but being careful not to attract too much inappropriate attention. When a school director sees potential, suggesting that there are scholarships where Marisol can apply for a study, she understands, aware of the limits of her dreams. “What,” she says, “are you going to borrow me your social security number?”

Yet, like most teenagers, Marisol – played by Jearnest Corchado in the new Apple TV Plus anthology series Little America – is desperate to belong but defenseless against high school social codes. She uses an iPod, purchased from Goodwill, and wears torn Converse sneakers held together by duct tape. When an opportunity arises for new shoes – it requires that she becomes a member of the Urban Squash League, the school’s summer tennis club – she seizes the opportunity. The decision appears to be transforming.

Based on true reports published by Epic Magazine, Little America strives to capture immigrant life in the US and to join a recent trend in TV-making that seeks as much empathy as authenticity. The sensation of Little America is how nicely it keeps the gap between fiction (the lie of the Trump administration is fast to paddle) and reality (what is actually going on). Packed with tenderness and battle, these reports succeed because they resist that lazy and common impulse to treat the immigrant experience as frills. Little America speaks with an authoritarian voice.

Most episodes are not concerned with the familiar tune – the fear of families being torn apart by deportation – and instead look elsewhere; they juggle the reality of citizenship, of what it means to make a big life out of the little you have been assigned. We get a place in the front row in fantastic other worlds, the stories affectively intelligent and undressed; a chaperone would only block our lighting. Once sent to the outermost regions of America, these stories are no longer a sidestream. They have become some of the most meaningful streams on TV.

Marisol’s decision to join the squash team has set a new course for her, but she is not the only one traveling. In the eight episodes of the series we meet characters of different liveliness. “The Cowboy” follows Iwegbuna (Conphidance), a Nigerian student at the University of Oklahoma. He is a nostalgic victor, quick to prove his virtue, and therefore often feels alienated. He decides to hire a cowboy person – “The African Howdy Doody,” as a friend jokes. But it’s a serious matter for him. “We respect our women,” he says at some point during dinner. “We walk with confidence, even though our country spit on us.” It is 1983 and back in Nigeria the government faces a possible military coup. Iwegbuna insists on returning home, but his brother demands that he stay put: “Make something of yourself where you can.” It might just as well be a slogan for the series.

In two of the more complex episodes of the show, a young single mother from Uganda (“The Baker”) and a gay Syrian refugee (“The Son”) are trying to escape the grip of the family for better opportunities in the US. For the former, embracing the legacy of her family is the key to the success of a small town, while the latter, after receiving asylum, has to create a new life for himself in Idaho. The final scene in a Boise drag bar suggests that you can in fact choose your family. The small miracles that these episodes become are the result of their thoughtful measurements: at the core these are stories about weight and distance – twirls physically and psychologically – and what the journey does. How it tests, recreates and surprises the best of us.

