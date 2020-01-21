The small brain cells that connect our mental and physical health

When magnified under a high-resolution microscope, microglia resemble elegant tree branches with many slender limbs. As they pass through neurons, microglia extend and infuse their small arm-like protrusions and attract each neuron as if they want to inform: are we good here? Okay? Or not right? – as a doctor can palpate a patient’s abdomen or check reflexes by tapping knees and elbows.

In 2004, Barres and Stevens investigated how synapses were originally pruned to form a healthy brain during early, normal development. They recently discovered that immune molecules, known as complement, broadcast “eat me” signals from some brain synapses, and these synapses – tagged with a “kiss of death” – were destroyed. Consider the way you click on emails and tag them that you want to remove from your inbox. Your email server software recognizes those tags and when you click on the trash can icon, bing, they are gone. That is comparable to what Stevens and Barres saw happen with brain synapses tagged by complement. They disappeared.

Register today

What they described that happened in the brain, about which they reported in Cell magazine in 2007, repeated a similar process that was well understood in the body. When a cell dies in a body organ, or if the body’s immune system detects a threatening pathogen, complement molecules supplement those unwanted cells and intruders for removal. Then a type of white blood cell, called macrophages – Greek for ‘big eaters’ – recognizes the label, floods the cell or the pathogen and destroys it. In the body, macrophages play a role in inflammation and in autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and Guillain Barre. When activated, they may inadvertently go too far in their attempt to engulf and destroy pathogens and spray out a whole range of inflammatory chemicals that begin to cause damage to the body’s own tissue.

Stevens and Barres did not know what was eating away from these tagged synapses, causing them to disappear into the brain, but Stevens had an idea that it might have something to do with microglia.

“We could see that when microglia felt even the slightest damage or change of a neuron, they went, arachnid, toward that neuron, then they pulled into their limbs and turned into small, amoeba-like blobs,” Stevens says . Shortly thereafter, the same synapses disappeared. Poof.

Could microglia be the culprit in the midst of all this, the macrophage logical consequence in the brain, responding to ‘eat me’ signals and pruning the brain circuits during development? “And what if this process were not to take place in the womb alone?” Stevens wondered when she first saw how microglia behaved like that. “What if it was wrongly turned on again later in life, during the teenage years, or in adulthood – only now is it a bad thing and microglia sometimes also weaken and destroy healthy brain synapses?”

“You can imagine how you could have too many synapses, or not enough synapse connectivity,” says Stevens, her hands wide with excitement. “And you can imagine, given how our brains work, that if that connectivity even deviates slightly, it may be the cause of a series of neuropsychiatric and cognitive disorders.”

When she landed at Harvard, Stevens and her postdoc, Dori Schafer, tried to get a better look at what microglia in the brain were doing. Schafer injected dye into the eyes of mice, which she then detected from the neurons in the optic nerves and in the brain. This made the synapses of the brain glow bright fluorescent red. Microglia were fluorescent green in color. If they saw structures – the synapses – glowing like red, fluorescent lighted dots in the belly of the green microglia, they would know that microglia ate synapses.

Six months after their efforts, Schafer entered Stevens’ office with fluttering photos in her hand. “They are there!” She told Stevens. “The synapses are in the microglia! We can see it! “It was such a high-five moment,” Stevens recalls. “Microglia were like little little Pac-Men in the brain – and brain synapses were in the belly of the Pac-Men! We felt that we had something really, really new. This was of great importance to look ahead to the role of microglia in diseases. “

. [TagsToTranslate] longreads