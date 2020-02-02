“The Slugs” deserve the biggest career payday and hope for an open final

Purcell also qualified as a single player and lost in the first round. He received another $ 90,000, while Saville suffered a tough loss in the second qualifying round.

“We started the week in the 1980s. We’ll both be in the top 40 [doubles] so we can prepare our year significantly,” said Saville.

“We will now take part in the main draw for all Grand Slams, it is definitely an enormous achievement for us. We can play the Grand Slams together and select some 500 events and some Masters events.”

“We will continue to try to play a single game plan, but we will also choose where we can play together and experience these larger seats.”

They asked officials if they could have a wildcard to play in doubles after putting together some strong results in events while continuing to focus on their single player careers.

“It has clicked in the past year and a half,” said Purcell.

“It’s just that we don’t take part in these tournaments all the time. We only took part in three other ATP Tour level tournaments. If we could play them week after week, we would certainly have such results.” , “

Saville said that the entire event was a highlight, including the game on Australia Day and victory over fourth place in the semi-finals.

“A payday like this means that we can play a bit more freely and possibly put a fitness trainer and a trainer on the street for several weeks. Maybe we can do business now and then,” said Saville.

“This is by far the biggest payday for both of us. So let’s let it take effect. We both want to get better and these dollars will flow back into our tennis.”

The couple were asked if they wanted to play at the Tokyo Olympics if the results continued, but they hadn’t bothered. John Peers is currently 23rd in the world rankings in doubles and others like Nick Kyrgios and Alex de Minaur have surprisingly played together in the last ATP Cup.

The duo also picked up the nickname “The Slugs”, although they were clear about the origin of the name.

“It came from us,” said Purcell.

“It’s not too far from the Woodies, I think. I’ve heard it a few times in the crowd today, I think they like it, so let’s stick to this one.

“It just kind of happened. It’s catchy. We’ll keep it.”

