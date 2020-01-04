The slipper looks good for Philizzy after his steamy debut

Loading...

"She was pretty backward when she was a baby and that is why she was quite cheap. But she had the right attributes to run, "said Cummings.

"I had her stepsister and she was a city and high stakes winner, but this girl had more strength and substance for her than this filly.

"I had seen the family and had an idea of ​​where they could go, which made it easier for me to raise my hand."

Philizzy still seems far from the finished article but has made the perfect debut, suggesting that it will only get better with more time and Cummings is watching the Golden Slipper.

Philizzy climbed to 14th in order of entry for next Saturday’s Magic Million Classic (1200m) at the Gold Coast and firmed up to $ 15, but Cummings said the race was probably going to arrive too soon.

"She came out of the Magic Millions but I'm not sure she's quite ready for this. We'll see how she stops and think about it this week," said Cummings.

"I'm more inclined to wait and prepare it for the Slipper."

By then, the union colors, including Neil Werrett, will be ready to wear after she wins in the Cummings yard silks.

"It was nice to have it in my colors because theirs weren't ready," said Cummings. "It seems like the story with this filly always a little late.

"It took me about 20 seconds to like it for sales. She just had what I was looking for.

"When you've been doing it for as long as I have and you've seen so many, when the good guys arrive, it's like a light is on.

"She is a beautiful filly with lots to come. It has much more to offer than some of those who have already participated in the races, which are more mature at this stage. "

Philizzy ($ 6) was in no rush to win. Christian Reith returned from the gates near the end while the two-year-old flew early and then came to the center of the runway.

She rounded them with a touch of class before picking up Osamu ($ 4.80) to score with a half-header with Remorseless ($ 5.50) at two additional lengths in the third.

Reith was still confident of the filly's victory as she speeded up, making five or six lengths.

"I never thought I wouldn't have them. She's pretty good," he said. "If she had opened a door, we would have been fast and won quite easily."

Osamu will also be improved by his first racing experience. He traveled well but stayed ahead with 250 meters to go and was the rabbit that Philizzy had to pursue.

“He will learn a lot from this. He didn't really know what to do when he was in front and it took a while to get it, "said coach Chris Waller. "He will probably have a few weeks off and come back for the fall, and I expect him to be fine."

Sydney Morning Herald Race Writer

Most seen in sport

Loading