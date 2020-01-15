The sleeper issue for the Democrats is trade, where it's Bernie Sanders against the field

It wasn’t the most exciting debate in history, but there were some things the media will pick up on that will generate a lot of buzz in the coming days. Most notable here was of course the Elizabeth Warren-Bernie Sanders exchange on yesterday’s naughty CNN story, an exchange that likely favored Warren because she came armed with the best line, on the men on the scene having lost 10 elections and women none.

But I would like to focus on a topic which I am sure will get no pick-up, at least nationally, but this could be an important factor in caucuses, and in a way that might be completely unexpected for Most people.

If you read the general political press, you have become convinced that America is firmly opposed to free trade. Donald Trump changed Republicans from a free trade party to an anti-free trade party – his most important and obvious act of ideological apostasy against traditional conservatism, and an issue on which he won a total victory, bending the party to its will. And on the Democratic side, this is an even more obvious fact. Bernie Sanders and others have definitively turned the Democrats into a protectionist party.

.