The sky opens – and the fear of flooding increases – from WA to NSW

First there was drought – now the flood is coming.

From the Pilbara to Paddington, pouring rains extinguish bush fires, soak dry pastures and transform formerly dry watercourses into torrents.

And give rescue workers a headache.

When Cyclone Damian crossed the coast of northwest Australia on Saturday, causing winds of 200 km / h and driving rain, the cities between Port Hedland and Onslow collapsed as the big blow approached.

Heavy rainfall is also expected in the Pilbara and Gascoyne regions. In some areas, falls of up to 300 mm or more are possible.

Karratha had already recorded 109 mm of precipitation on Saturday around 6.30 p.m. (AWST), and the city was closed in the expectation that it would get worse.

Rain continued to fall across the country in New South Wales, and residents of Sydney, Illawarra and the south coast were asked to prepare for it.

The Bureau of Meteorology estimates that it will continue to rain on the state coast after some stations in northern New South Wales have recorded more than 300 mm within 48 hours.

Acting NSW state manager Jane Golding said the rain should increase overnight and until Sunday.

A severe weather warning was issued along the entire coast from the region of the northern rivers to the south coast for very heavy rain, strong wind, big waves and tides.

“We may not have seen anything like this since the late 1990s,” said Ms. Golding.

Australia has gone from drought and fire to rain and flood! That is in Sydney today.



Jordan Notara, senior forecaster at BOM, said Saturday afternoon that you could see 100 to 200 mm fall over Sydney and the surrounding area in the next 12 to 24 hours.

He warned that there could be “flooding, minor to severe flooding in some catchment areas and very strong winds along the coast” at some points along the coast.

Mt. Elliot (184 mm), Toukley (159 mm), Kangy Angy (140 mm) and Wyong (125 mm) fell on Friday from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Saturday.

The NSW SES has received more than 2,600 calls for help since midnight on Wednesday and responded to at least 20 rescue operations involving mainly motorists who were at high tide.

On Saturday evening, they asked residents of Sydney, Illawarra and the south coast to prepare for heavy rain and possible flooding.

The BOM has issued minor flood warnings for a number of river basins, including the Cooks River, Orara River and Tuggerah Lake, and minor to moderate warnings for the Hawkesbury and Nepean Rivers.

NSW SES said rural residents should take supplies and equipment up to a higher level.

A video was posted online in which a man drove his jet ski past McDonald’s along a flooded street in Tuggerah on the Central Coast.

Two women had to crawl through the window of their four-wheel drive during a frantic escape when it sank in the flood in the north of the state.



It was quickly convicted by NSW Police Minister David Elliott, who described the driver as a “fool” and asked the police to open an investigation.

According to the BOM, the trough, which brings constant rain and windy conditions, will reach the south coast on Sunday.

Harmful gusts of more than 90 km / h are possible along the coastal border between Ulladulla and Forster, and it is predicted that harmful surfing conditions will develop on Saturday evening or Sunday.

BOM also warned that the burned-out landscape and the loss of vegetation on the south coast, which had been affected by the fire, had wiped out landslides.

On Saturday evening, 38 fires burned across the state.

