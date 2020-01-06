The Skoda Octavia RS 2020 will follow in the footsteps of Cupra Leon and will obtain a rechargeable hybrid option

Loading...

The new generation of Skoda Octavia RS (vRS in Britain) is long overdue, but if the latest report is correct, it could be released later this year.

Perhaps awaited at the Geneva Motor Show in March, the Octavia 2020 2020 could obtain a plug-in hybrid version, reports AutoExpress. Quoting company executives, the report says the sportiest version of the Octavia could use the same powertrain as the new Volkswagen Golf GTE.

Departure: 2021 Skoda Octavia Combi RS spied and crushed in a few minutes

Its German counterpart contains the 1.4-liter TSI petrol engine and a small electric motor from the renovated Passat GTE. In the latter, it produces 218 hp (215 hp / 160 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) in total, and is shared with the Superb iV 2020. The 13 kWh battery gives it a full electric range of 56 km (35 miles) in the WTLP test cycle.

However, the Octavia RS could benefit from a little more punch, with a system power probably higher than 245 hp (242 hp / 180 kW) and maximum torque at 400 Nm (295 lb-ft), or slightly more . Nothing at 100 km / h (0-62 mph) should take around 7 seconds, a little more than the petrol variant, which is estimated to have similar power, but weigh less, since the electric motor and battery should increase the weight. per 250 kg (550 lb). No manual option is reserved for this model, since an automatic double-clutch transmission would be the only gearbox offered.

Those looking to save money on fuel will be able to order the diesel-powered Octavia RS, which could use the 2.0-liter TDI of its predecessor, probably developing up to 200 hp (197 hp / 147 kW). The 2.0-liter twin-turbo oil burner found in the Kodiaq RS, rated at 240 hp (237 hp / 177 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque, would have been excluded.

Rendered with the kind permission of XTomi