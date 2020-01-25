The skirt of Natti Natasha opens! And it does not cover: look at the photo!

Natti Natasha has a very special date on Saturday. The singer of the Dominican Republic becomes one of the artists participating in the Calibash 2020, organized by Pina Records and held at the T-Mobile Arena. She confirmed it to her Instagram account a few days ago.

And while her fans are waiting, the singer has continued to post snapshots on the wall of her social network account with the hashtag #Naughtynat. A collection of photos in which she looks with different models of the most daring and suggestive.

The skirt of Natti Natasha that leaves everything in view

In the latter, Natti wears a long pink dress that closes at the front only at the waist, leaving huge openings in the upper and lower parts, leaving behind a part of her sculptural figure and his striking virtues.

“What a beauty!”

Naughty Natt

It must be said that apart from these comments, many of her followers wonder what the Sin Piyama interpreter brings with that van Naygthynat, what would be translated as ” Naughty Natt . Some speculate that it could be a new job. Do you want to do some revelation in Las Vegas?

Whatever the case, whatever Natasha fans claim that she keeps posting pictures like this, and the last one she has left leaves very few indifferent behind. Do not miss it.

