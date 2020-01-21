The situation of the Rockies with Arenado is approaching a breaking point

September 17, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) on deck in the first inning against the New York Mets at Coors Field. Credit Required: Isaiah J. Downing-USA Sport TODAY

It is clear that the relationship between the Colorado Rockies and All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado is breaking.

This out of season was a disaster for the Rockies, and now borders on catastrophic with Spring Training just a few weeks away.

Rumors spread about the availability of Arenado when the hot stove season started.

However, Rockies’ general manager Jeff Bridich decided to end the rumors Monday when he spoke to Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post and said the organization stopped the trade talks around Arenado.

“With the season approaching and spring training on the horizon, we’re going to focus on that,” Bridich told Saunders. “We have listened to teams with regard to Nolan and nothing has really happened. We’re pretty much moving forward as we expected – with Nolan in purple and black and as our third baseman.

“So we can put this to bed and look forward together to the coming season and work towards it.”

The news was not good at Arenado because he contacted MLB.com later in the day to express his dissatisfaction.

“There is a lot of disrespect among people I don’t want to be part of,” Arenado told MLB.com’s Thomas Harding. “You can quote that.”

Arenado elaborated on his relationship with Bridich and said:

“You ask what I thought about Jeff’s quotes and I say I don’t care what people say there,” said Arenado. “There is a lot of disrespect.”

That said, later Areadno clarified that his frustration is not focused on the constant trade rumors, but rather on the direction the organization is going.

“I am not angry at the trade rumors. There is more going on.” Arenado said.

Arenado’s relationship with Bridich is approaching a breaking point, but how bad is it? The timing of the comments from Bridich and Arenado is interesting, considering what Scott Hastings, host of Altitude Sports Radio, said Monday.

Hastings reported that at the end of the season, Arenado and Bridich got into a heated discussion that almost overwhelmed Arenado’s comments about the state of the franchise.

The report did not go beyond Hasting’s comments, but he is an established and well-connected local media personality.

The rumor alone is bad news for the Rockies, because it adds more excitement to an already delicate situation.

Jeff Passan from ESPN explained Arenado’s frustration and stated that it stems from the ‘inactivity’ of the Rockies this season. Passan added that Arenado feels ‘betrayed’, given the lack of activity of the Rockies this season.

Arenado believes the Rockies are not doing enough to improve a team that ended last season with only 71 wins. When Arenado signed a $ 260 million contract out of season last season, he did so on the assumption that the team would continue to invest in their future and remain competitive.

At the moment, it seems that the Rockies Arenado have been completely duped, given owner Dick Monfort’s remarks at the start of the off-season and Colorado’s lack of action in the free office.

The Rockies are just one of the two clubs that have not spent any money on their Major League selection this season.

Arenado has not made his desires public, but this situation has clearly changed how the 28-year-old superstar sees the only franchise he has ever played for.

Regardless of what the future holds, Arenado has all the power and control, given its full no-trade clause and player option after the 2021 season.

The situation of Arenado has been compared to that of Giancarlo Stanton, who was traded by the Miami Marlins for a few years after signing a sample contract similar to that of Arenado.

Stanton made deals that would have sent him to the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants with his no-rade clause and essentially forced his way to the New York Yankees.

It is unknown what the future holds for Arenado at the moment, but the ball is in his court to decide whether he wants to stay in Colorado or continue playing elsewhere.