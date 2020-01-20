The Siouxland community gathers to honor MLK

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – On Monday, the Sioux City community celebrated the life and legacy of Venerable Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior, celebrated with a family event for this year’s King’s birthday.

The event took place in the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Sioux City.

The principal of the Irving elementary school, Maria Rueles, gave the keynote speech, and Zion “Son” Shine Band and the Processional MLK Community Choir provided the music.

Sandra Pearson, the director of the choir, says that King’s work means a lot to her.

“He left a true legacy of peace, unity and equality. And that means it for me and his dream.” said Sandra Pearson, MLK Community Choir Director.

Visitors were able to enjoy works of art by Sioux City Community School students.

Treyla Lee, co-chair of the event, says that such events are important because they remind us of the values ​​that King stood for.

“Sometimes we are so busy with the same daily routine. This way we can pause, get together and be together to celebrate the birth of Doctor King.” said Treyla Lee, co-chair of the NAACP MLK program

KTIVs Stella Daskalakis was the moderator of the event.