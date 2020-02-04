The singer of the province wins a lot at Maples Blues Awards

It was a festive evening for singer Emily (Emily Fennell Taylor), Prince Edward County.

At the Maple Blues Awards in Toronto on Monday evening, Miss Emily was the winner in two of the three categories in which she was nominated.

The County singer won for female vocalist of the year and new artist or group of the year. She was also nominated for Entertainer of the year.

MISS EMILY'S BIO

In the 1990s, a 12-year-old Emily Fennell made her way through Southern Ontario, sang at county fairs and won competition after competition. She literally found her voice. While the other young vocalists blind dazzling crowds with standards such as “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” or “I Will Always Love You”, Emily amazed judges and audiences in silent surprise with K.D. Lang’s version of the Patsy Cline number ‘3 Cigarettes and an Ashtray’. That choice of song and its enchanting performance says almost everything you need to know about the woman who would become Miss Emily. She is never predictable and always willing to take a risk.

Her music spans genres, crosses barriers and creates bridges. Her voice floats to emotional heights and reaches into the sandyness of the soul. Her performances are stomping, heartbreaking adventures in rhythm, blues, jazz and rock and roll. For 15 years, Miss Emily has fascinated listeners throughout Canada, the US and the UK with her unique combination of passion and talent.

That passion and talent was cultivated by an unparalleled work ethic. It started with playing night after night after night in bars and night clubs where she learned her trade and got a loyal following. She later graduated to regional theaters and played in various shows in Broadway style. This willingness to step out of her comfort zone and learn new techniques bore fruit by giving her the opportunity to become a regular at large outdoor locations such as Ottawa Bluesfest. Then, in 2011 for 25,000 people outside the small town of Bobcaygeon, she opened for The Tragically Hip and started a relationship that would change the direction of her career.

Miss Emily’s new album takes the listener on a tour of her experiences and musical influences under the guidance of The Hip’s Gord Sinclair as producer / co-writer / bass player and bandmate Rob Baker as lead guitarist / co-writer.

In Between with Gord Sinclair and Rob Baker is Miss Emily’s fifth album. It is a record that invites the listener to walk with her as she soulfully strolls through the damp streets of Memphis, wanders the jazz-cool avenues of New York City or dances through raw and funky block parties in Motown.

One listen and you will be forced to accompany Miss Emily, Gord Sinclair and Rob Baker on a journey that reveals the enormous emotions of love, loss, joyful redemption and everything, In Between

