Tyler Joseph of twenty one pilots posted a photo with a rather confusing caption today. The legend seems to be superfluous at first. However, it drops the keywords “raw mix” which may indicate new music.

twenty-one pilots have not released an album since Trench in 2018. Trench has already been certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. Fans are eager to hint at the next 21 driver record. Especially since Trench was recorded in secret during a year-long silence.

Read more: Billie Eilish didn’t think she “would be happy again” after the difficulties of 2018

21 pilots have dominated the music scene for ten years and they show no sign of slowing down. Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun are pretty secret when it comes to things related to music. As states, Trench was recorded entirely in secret, although they said they had no plans to do it again, any musical information should be cherished. Fans are so impatient, in fact, that the Internet has become abundant with theories speculating on the color palette of the next album.

Today, Tyler Joseph went to Instagram to share a photo. The important thing is that it is a music studio and I hope that soon means music for 21 new pilots.

remember to keep your ears under your hood while cooking, or your rough mixture will be too shiny.

While nothing has been officially announced yet, we have our fingers crossed that this is a good sign of things to come.

Over 21 pilots

21 pilots have influenced more people than they knew by their iconic acceptance Grammy Awards three years ago. The award-winning duo went on stage in 2017 to accept their prize for the best pop / group performance duo in underwear. Now, Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes who are nominated for the same award, consider doing the same.

Tyler joseph and Josh Dun won the Grammy for “Stress.”

Flashback on 2017, you laugh at Babadook to be an icon of pride while listening Taylor Swift begins its new era with reputation. 21 pilots rocked the Grammy Awards by accepting their prize in underwear. upon acceptance, the duo raised the idea.

“This story begins in Columbus, Ohio. It was a few years ago. And it was before Josh and I could make money by playing music,” says Joseph. He goes on to tell how he invited Dun to watch the Grammys with him and a few friends.

Read more: Alex Gaskarth has the best reaction to baby “mosh pit” set to All Time Low

“While we were watching, we noticed that each of us was in our underwear,” recalls Joseph. “And seriously – and we were nobody at the time – he turned to me and said, ‘You know, if we ever go to the Grammys – if we ever win a Grammy – we should receive it like that.

“Not only is it amazing, but I want everyone watching at home to know that you could be next. Because anyone, from anywhere, can do anything.”

Watch the acceptance speech and see the duo in their underwear below.

(integrate) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zxBERcE5yl8 (/ integrate)

Now, three years later, pop musicians Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are nominated for the same best pop / group performance duo for their hit hit “Señorita”. Speaking to Radio.com, Cabello says they plan to do the same.

“If Shawn and I win the Grammy, we will walk on stage in underwear like 21 pilots have done. It’s a promise,” she laughs. “I’m kidding. It’s not. I have to train before I do that.”

We assume we will see what happens at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards which will air on January 26. Billie eilish, Gwen Stefani, Lizzo and Aerosmith. Ozzy Osbourne will also appear as a presenter.

What do you think the legend of Tyler Joseph means? Make it sound below!

See more: 10 pop-punk shows we would have liked to see

The Pop Disaster Tour 2002 (blink-182, Green Day)