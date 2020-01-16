When the first regular episode of The Simpsons aired on January 14, 1990, viewers didn’t know this was the last chance for the series. By then, Matt Groening’s animated characters had grown from one stage to the next. When Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie Simpson started a series of inter-sketch short films on the Tracey Ullman Show in 1987, they became popular enough to justify their own show. For example, producer James L. Brooks sold the concept to Fox TV.

It didn’t go well at first. The opening episode of season one was supposed to be “Some Enchanted Evening,” but when Brooks and co-producers saw the results after visiting the Korean animation studio that edited the visuals, they called it “shit.” Brooks wanted a strong visual style that was different from both the shorts and the animated shows that most people knew. He wanted something that, even though it was drawn by hand, was also physically realistic so that characters could be seen as real.Closed like rubber, sound effects that express everyday moments, seem like unconvincing attempts to be funny, and a Overall effect, 70 percent of which was described as “horrific”.

Brooks decided that if the second episode didn’t make it, he would cancel the show. However, after receiving “Bart the Genius” from the entertainers, he found that only minor repairs were required. His solution was to go back to Fox and ask the Simpsons for an appointment. Instead of starting the run with “Some Enchanted Evening”, the first full-length show was the “Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire” under the motto “Holiday” on December 17, 1989.

Fox already had doubts. The network feared that viewers would not see a full-length animated adult show, instead saying that three seven-minute short films would work better. Brooks disagreed. When the producer asked for a change in the schedule, he put himself in the line of fire.

As a result, Bart exchanges intelligence results with Martin Prince and is mistakenly referred to as a genius. He has gone to a better school, but soon realizes that he cannot cope with the pressure of rising expectations and admits that he did something wrong. He almost – but not quite – develops a better relationship with Papa Homer. As with most sitcoms, her world returns to where it started at the end of the episode.

“Bart the Genius” introduced various concepts that became an integral part of the long history of the series, including “Chalkboard Gag” and “Sofa Gag” during the introductory sequence and Bart Simpson’s slogan “Eat my shorts!” stumbles, especially in some voices, but the creators have taken steps to improve things over the years. It ended up being one of Jon Vitti’s favorite contributions to The Simpsons.

“The episode quickly developed every character with brush strokes,” Den of Geek noted in 2019. “Homer and Bart are already more alike than anyone would ever admit. Marge is looking for a better, more elegant life, just like the Bouvier she is. She takes her to the opera, buys tickets for an artistically ingenious International film festival, all hoping to cultivate culture. Lisa is already the smartest person in the family and well on the way to being the smartest person in Springfield. The show has a conscience. Ultimately, the Simpsons do the right thing, mostly against their better judgment, which always turns out to be the best way. “

Groening himself had all sorts of reservations when his creation became a larger project. “The moment the show aired, it started to diverge from my original vision,” he said in 2001. “And that was painful at first. I’m the biggest huddle in the series, but I’ve discovered things that annoy me that everyone else laughs at, I like at some point. “

Even then, however, he claimed that Homer – named after his own father – was the key to the show’s success. “It is completely driven by impulses,” he said. “We’re all momentum-driven right now, but we manage to apply the brakes, and it’s fun to watch a character who just doesn’t have brakes.” Homer’s emotions are about a cent, and Dan Castellaneta, who plays the voice, is just fantastic. “

In contrast to Bart, “Bart the Genius” was initially seen by 24.5 million viewers and achieved a Nielsen rating of 12.7, the second-highest Fox show of the week. The long title sequence, in which the two gags changed from week to week to keep them fresh, was allowed to stay. Even though Vitti was instructed to avoid keywords, “Eat my shorts!” Got stuck and contributed to the “Bartmania” soon to follow.

Backed by the successes of the episode, The Simpsons’ first season was nominated for five Emmys and won one for “Life on the Fast Lane”. When the last episode of the season aired, research showed that 85 percent of Americans were aware of Simpson’s characters, compared to only 14 percent in a series of short films. Another 33 Emmys would follow as the series became the longest-running script series on US television.