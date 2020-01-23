The signs indicate the new era of the leading Southern Lad champion

This is where Southern Lad comes in. He is a well-supported $ 2.65 favorite for Saturday’s Carrington appearances in Randwick as he plans to continue the January role of the John O’Shea stable.

Abrahams and O’Shea are great friends and Champion was always associated with his stable when he was a public trainer. When the Group 1 trainer returned to Randwick from Godolphin in 2017, all Champion horses returned to his care.

It was a turning point for the syndicator when he worked through the stock and basically started all over again.

“We only have one horse over three years now and that’s Southern Lad,” said Abrahams.

“When John came back, we pulled a lot of horses north. We decided to start over.

“Southern Lad is the only one who still races off our horses when John returns. He was in great shape and we hope that he will reach 1400 m on Saturday.”

The problem with addressing this new era is the delay between the decision and the results. Champion has also struggled with O’Shea in the reconstruction phase of recent years.

“We have had about six runners in the past six months and we’ve had about that in the last month,” said Abrahams. “You just had to wait for the horses to finish and that happened.

“It was frustrating, but we can see that it is starting to turn for us and John.”

O’Shea has a remarkable start to 2020 with double and triple in Sydney among its 10 winners this month.

“You don’t lose your talent as a coach, but you need supplies to get through, so we had to be patient,” said Abrahams. “Now we can see the results of the past few years.

Southern Lad was covered as the favorite for the Carrington from $ 3.70 to $ 2.65 after earning a well-deserved victory in the 1200m last start at Randwick.

“He was one of the form horses in Sydney this summer and it was nice to see him win this victory,” said O’Shea. “He copes better with this preparation and can show a good sprint in the end. He just needs a little bit of luck. “

Abrahams admits that there are doubts that five-year-old Ocean Park will reach Carrington’s 1400m, a journey he has never taken in his 17-year-old career.

“He always had skills but was a tough horse and his worst enemy,” said Abraham. “He relaxed this time and matured and John said if he gets it it will be now.

“We thought he was a riding horse, so we kept him and he has a chance to prove it on Saturday.

“We are currently rebuilding and we have some nice horses that can get through. Southern Lad could only be the beginning. “

