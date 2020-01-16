Each year, a Half Full columnist pulls the straw short and writes about the best things they have drunk in the past 12 months. It’s an unenviable task, because there are usually a multitude of delicious things to choose from and no matter what you offer, someone inevitably has a different opinion. This year, it didn’t bother me when Lew Bryson volunteered to take on the mission.

Since Lew stepped in (he delivered a summary on the spot which is a fun read), I think it is my duty to answer the other seasonal task to be accomplished: determining the signature drink of 2020.

Of course, you could go all of the Great Gatsby, in tribute to the Roaring Twenties. But thanks to Hollywood, rum runners and bootleggers are popular every few years, as evidenced by movies and television.

I also analyzed the different categories of alcohol. Although it can be argued that this will be the year of the American single malt or domestic brandy, I am not convinced enough to link them definitively to 2020.

So where are we now? A few years ago, I wrote a review on the consumption of 18-year-old single malt scotch in 2018. It was quite easy, since almost all distilleries produce whiskey of this age. 20-year-olds, however, are more rare, although they appear to proliferate. Perhaps due to the cult popularity of Pappy Van Winkle’s 20-year-old Bourbon, a new line of excellent two-decade-old bottles now exists.

These spirits were produced in 2000, when people waited impatiently for the year 2000 to paralyze the country. It didn’t happen, but the nascent resurgence of spirits and cocktails did happen. At the time, drinkers preferred beer and wine; the idea of ​​spending hundreds, let alone thousands of dollars, on a bottle of hard liquor was laughable. It was a Martini world, and by Martini, I mean a range of crazy concoctions served in a cocktail glass.

The pioneering handcrafted cocktail bar Milk & Honey opened its doors on New Year’s Eve 1999. Most of the other now famous water points in the United States would come years later.

But premonitory distillers quietly exercised their profession, putting their spirits to rest and hoping that at some point, the public would appreciate their products. Well, the future is finally here. Cheers!

Michter’s Kentucky Straight Bourbon, 20

Joining the rarefied unicorn bottle company, including Pappy Van Winkle, George T. Stagg and Hibiki 17, is Michter’s 20-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon. The suggested retail price is $ 700, but whiskey normally sells for a lot more, that is, if you can find it. I was able to locate a few bottles in stores, which currently sell for between $ 2,500 and $ 3,000. It certainly doesn’t help that she recently took the top spot in Jim Murray’s 2020 Whiskey Bible 2020 for bourbon aged 16-20. But now is the time to look for a bottle if you want to add one to your collections, since Michter’s just released a 20-year allowance a few weeks ago which should be in store now.

Mortlach 20 ans Cowie’s Blue Seal & Deanston 20 Oloroso Sherry Cask Scotch Whiskeys

The first time I remember tasting Mortlach Single Malt Scotch was in 2013, when it was re-released in the United States.

Even if I hadn’t tried it as a single malt, I probably already enjoyed it in a mixed Scotch. Mortlach has a heavy, creamy flavor that is more like the maritime whiskeys on the west coast of Scotland than the nearby Speyside distilleries, making it a favorite with whiskey blenders.

It doesn’t surprise me that Mortlach offers the 20-year-old Cowie Blue Seal ($ 200) and not a 21-year-old or even an 18-year-old since he does most things his way – his own way. meat flavor profile with its signature set of six stills and complex distillation protocol. I guess that is Mortlach’s right, since it opened in 1823 and was the first distillery in Dufftown to obtain a license. The 20-year-old robust is made to sip and meditate, which seems perfect for 2020.

One of the few other Scottish distilleries to bottle a 20-year-old is Deanston, who offers a limited edition single malt ($ 179) aged exclusively in second-hand oloroso sherry casks. As a result, as soon as you open the cork, like a genie, rich and sweet notes of reason flock. The distillery is only a short drive from the William Wallace monument in Stirling, Scotland, but this whiskey is not a fighter – even at 55% ABV, it is quite insatiable. You may want to order a few bottles, as you could easily browse through them in the next 12 months.

Rum Don Q 20 years Reserva de la Familia Serrallés

One of the rarest rums on the market today is the special edition of the 20-year-old Don Q’s Familia Serrallés Reserve. But a taste of that sought-after spirit, of course, isn’t cheap – the suggested retail price for a bottle is $ 1,865 and often sells for more. It was originally created to honor the 150 anniversary of the Puerto Rican brand and was aged in charred American oak barrels. Rum, as you would expect from such a rare spirit, comes in an impressive carafe and even a small suitcase.

Taylor Fladgate 20 year old fawn port

The port has a quiet moment. From 1998 to 2018, according to the IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, sales increased by 31% and fortified wine lovers can easily find a number of 20-year bottlings on store shelves. One of my favorites is the fawn harbor of 20-year-old Taylor Fladgate ($ 55), which is made in the Douro Valley of Portugal from six different types of grapes, including Touriga Nacional, Touriga Franca and the Tinta Barroca. It has notes of wood, spices, fruit (think figs) and a real quality of hazelnut. After a few drinks, you will understand why port sales are increasing.

