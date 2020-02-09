The Sierra RS500 Cosworth prototype is the holy grail of the fast Ford family

One of the four prototypes of the legendary Ford Sierra RS500 Cosworth takes part in an auction and offers a Ford enthusiast a unique opportunity.

Chassis No. 003 should never get past the development phase of the standard RS500, but somehow it succeeded together with the other three prototypes. All four were painted white and had consecutive registration numbers.

The car you see here was used to homologate the turbocharger, intercooler and engine upgrades to the Sierra RS Cosworth and is even featured in the official FISA documentation.

Ford produced a total of 5,545 Sierra RS Cosworth models, 500 of which are the RS500 to homologate the Sierra for Group A touring car racing. The RS500 was an improved evolution model. Each model was assembled by hand and has a power-boosted 2.0-liter Cosworth turbo engine with 224 hp, better brakes and modified body.

The prototype Ford Sierra RS500 Cosworth is unfortunately not equipped with its original engine, but uses the engine from chassis # 10 specially tailored by Eggenberger Motorsport. The car is accompanied by an extensive history file, which contains the maintenance schedule, various invoices, a copy of the FISA Contains documents and a book package.

Hardcore fans of Ford in Europe will tell you that this is the ultimate Fast Ford of the 1980s and we can no longer agree. The Holy Grail of the Cossies will be offered by Silverstone Auctions at the Race Retro Classic & Competition Car Sale on February 22nd and is expected to raise £ 60,000 to £ 70,000 ($ 77.5,000 to $ 90.5,000).

