THE SHRINK NEXT DOOR by Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd Receives a Layout Order From Apple TV + – GeekTyrant

Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd is reuniting for a new limited series set up by Apple TV +. The title of the series is The Next Door Drop, and it’s a dark comedy with a fun and playful story.

The show is inspired by the real events documented in the Wondery and Bloomberg Media podcast of the same name. The story follows “the strange relationship of a psychiatrist with the stars Dr. Isaac ‘Ike’ Herschkopf (Rudd) and his late patient Martin ‘Marty’ Markowitz (Ferrell). Throughout their relationship, Ike slowly takes over Marty’s life, even moving into Marty’s house and running his family business. The series explores how a dynamic doctor-patient replica flows into an unprecedented exploitative relationship filled with manipulation, power grip, and malfunction at its best. “

I have to listen to that podcast, but this will definitely create a super entertaining series! It will be cute to see Ferrell and Rudd together again. They have previously worked together on the Anchorman films.

The series will feature eight episodes, and comes from the director Michael Showalter (The Great Illness) with a Succession scribe and Veep Georgia Pritchett set to write it.

Source: Variety