Sports Minister Shane Ross said he was “fit to fight” after a fall in Marlay Park in Dublin.

He broke two fingers and rubbed another. There were pictures on his Twitter account in which his left hand was strongly connected.

When the accident happened, Mr. Ross volunteered as a marshal for the local 5km park run, the Irish Times reported.

He was treated at Tallaght Hospital and returned to Churchtown this afternoon for acquisition.

Mr. Ross hopes to return to Dublin Rathdown as an independent TD in next month’s general election.

On social media, he said the show turned out to be “more eventful than usual” when maneuvering the park run that morning.

He thanked his team for continuing the search in his absence and receiving treatment at Tallaght Hospital from “wonderful” medical staff.

Mr. Ross faces stiff competition in his three-seat constituency in the upcoming elections.

Candidates include Minister of Culture and Fine Gael TD Josepha Madigan, Greens’ Vice-Chair Catherine Martin, and Fine Gael Senator Neale Richmond.

Main picture: File photo by Minister Shane Ross. Photo credit: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie