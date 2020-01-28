The shock of losing Kobe Bryant

The premature death of Kobe Bryant shook the world.

We discuss the reactions of celebrities and Kobe’s legacy off the field. Maggie and Ian also dive into the drama behind the scenes of the Grammys and discuss the UK’s new royal play!

Here’s a closer look at today’s stories:

Kanye West, Barack Obama and more mourn Kobe Bryant

Kanye West, Ellen DeGeneres and former President Barack Obama were among those who pay tribute to Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday, on Sunday. He was 41 years old.

Bryants 13-year-old Gianna and John Altobelli, baseball coach at Orange Coast College, were also among the dead, according to TMZ.

“Kobe, we love you brother,” West wrote on Twitter and also shared a photo with Bryant. “We pray for your family and appreciate the life that you have lived and all the inspiration that you have given.”

Grammy’s biggest snubs and surprises in 2020

Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Rosalía on the 2020 GrammysFilmMagic red carpet; Getty Images; WireImage

The biggest names in music gathered at the Staples Center in Los Angeles for the 2020 Grammys Awards on Sunday evening. Though it was a ceremony marked by sadness (the death of Kobe Bryant) and controversy (the fall of Grammy CEO Deborah Dugan), it was all about the music in the end.

However, there were other hits and misses in a long ceremony that spanned almost four hours.

Meet the new King Arthur Chatto

He was charged for the new royal treasure. Arthur Chatto, the Queen’s great nephew, is the first member of the royal family to admit that he is watching “The Crown”.

The 20-year-old Chatto, who is the son of Lady Sarah Chatto, Princess Margaret’s daughter, is in 26th place on the throne, told the telegraph. “Yeah, I saw it … I think it’s just an interpretation. So I kind of remember what they really are and don’t let the TV person scare them off.”