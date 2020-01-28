'The Shining': Bryan Cranston stars in Mountain Dew Commercial

Bryan Cranston recreates The Shining’s “Here’s Johnny!” Scene in a hilarious new Mountain Dew Super Bowl commercial.

Cranston plays Jack Torrance in the 1980 adaptation of Stanley Kubrick, wearing exactly the green flannel buttoning under a burgundy jacket. Instead of trying to murder his wife Wendy while reciting “The Three Little Pigs”, Cranston offers him a Sugar Free Mountain Dew. “Same refreshing taste as the original,” he says hauntingly, “no sugar!”

“This is Mountain Dew Zero!” He said peeking his head through the broken door, while Wendy (Tracee Ellis Ross) stopped shouting and said calmly, “I’m thirsty”. Instead of blood, a rush of lime green liquid spills across Overlook the hotel lobby, while Cranston monkeys the scary twins and chokes Mountain Dew.

It will be interesting to see what Stephen King says about the ad, given that he notoriously hated Kubrick’s adaptation of his 1977 novel. “I don’t understand,” he told Rolling Stone in 2014. “But obviously people love it, and they don’t understand why I don’t do it. The book is hot and the film is cold; the book ends in fire and the film in ice. In the book, there is a real arc where you see this guy, Jack Torrance, trying to be good, and little by little he goes towards this place where he is crazy. And as far as I’m concerned, when I saw the film, Jack was crazy about the first scene. “