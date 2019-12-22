The shift in the boundaries of Apple Maps in the Crimea underlines the role of online map providers in defining the status "National"

Loading...

Technology company Apple recently changed the borders of Crimea for Apple Maps users in Russia.

The controversial peninsula – illegally annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014 – is now being shown to the Russians as part of the Russian Federation.

Apple Maps users outside of Russia see dashed lines around the Crimea indicating the controversial status, and the land mass is simply referred to as "Crimea" with no assigned country.

Apple said its border change was made to comply with a new Russian law, but in the wake of international criticism, the company now claims to "take a deeper look" at how to deal with controversial borders.

"If Russia does not comply with international law, it is simply ridiculous that a company like Apple has decided to comply with the Russian rules," said Maria Romanenko, editor of the Ukrainian online news site Hromadske.

The story continues under the advertisement

"The fact that no country (for the Crimea) is displayed when you access (Apple) maps from another country is only bad because it looks like it is a no man's land."

The border shift emphasizes the role of online map providers, including Google and Microsoft, in establishing accepted international borders and sovereignty.

Women and a boy with a toy Kalashnikov rifle walk past an unfinished mural that shows a map of the Crimean peninsula and a slogan labeled "Together Forever" on March 24, 2014 in Moscow.

Alexander Nemenov (AFP) / Getty Images

Of course, maps have been on paper for centuries, but the presence of map apps in everyone's pocket has a major impact on public perception of land disputes and sovereignty movements.

"What happened instead of creating a global or generally accepted map is that the technology enables more and more types of maps to be seen by different people around the world," said Alastair Bonnett, geography professor at the Newcastle University in England and author of numerous popular cartographic books.

"Cards are about power and the exercise of power, and the modern card is as controversial as the cards of the past centuries."

The story continues under the advertisement

Define borders

In theory, the Permanent Arbitration Court in the Netherlands is the first place where a border dispute can be settled.

The intergovernmental organization facilitates the settlement of international disputes, but many of these conflicts are resolved instead through diplomacy, political pressure, or the use of violence.

This is particularly the case when a region tries to declare independence from another country.

Typically, map makers like Google, Apple, and Microsoft (who own Bing Maps) are waiting for the global community to recognize a change in a national border before changing their maps.

Some controversial regions and their status, according to international organizations and online map makers. Hans Island lies between Canada and Greenland (an autonomous region of Denmark).

Global news

"People have been asking for a long time what a country is and I think it's about recognition. That's the key: who recognizes you?" Said Bonnett.

The story continues under the advertisement

"It is clear that we currently have a number of countries in the world that are trying to get recognition and others that have limited recognition."

In short, if enough countries think you are a country, you are a country.

South Sudan is the newest member of the United Nations General Assembly.

It was approved by acclamation in 2011, but its status is less clear for other emerging nations.

Taiwan, Kosovo and the Palestinian State all want to join the UN as full members, but have limited international recognition.

Palestine and the Vatican have UN observer status, but not full membership.

Palestine was given status by a majority of UN members (Canada voted against the move), but full membership was refused by the United States – one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, along with China, France, Russia, and the United Kingdom

Most of the maps show Palestine with a hatched, controversial border, but there are currently a number of markings for a sovereign nation-state.

These include the one-time international area code +970 (Canada has the area code +1, which is common to the USA and some other countries), the Internet top-level domain ".ps", a FIFA football team and a national Olympic Commission.

The story continues under the advertisement

Some of the sovereignty movements in the world and their different recognition among international organizations and online card makers.

Global news

Taiwan has reached many of the same milestones, but is only recognized by 15 UN member states, mainly due to Chinese pressure against a country that chooses to recognize Taiwan.

Kosovo has been recognized by more than 100 Member States since it declared independence from Serbia in 2008.

Serbia's close relations with Russia meant that Kosovo's membership in the United Nations was also blocked.

"From the point of view of international law, this is a very complicated matter," said Ognjen Gogic, a Serbian political analyst at the NGO Aktiv in Mitrovica, Kosovo.

"You can have endless theoretical discussions about it, but an undeniable indicator of statehood would be UN membership."

Athletic recognition

The Kosovar national soccer team before their first international friendly in the city of Obilic, Kosovo, Tuesday March 4, 2014. (AP Photo / Visar Kryeziu)

Most of us would find it difficult to determine the UN status of a particular country, but many sports fans will recognize a nation by its sports stars and teams.

The story continues under the advertisement

Scotland has always had a FIFA football team (the first international match against England took place here in 1872), but it is not a sovereign nation.

This notoriety gives Scottish nationalists a level of international public recognition that many other non-sovereign nations can only dream of.

"Sport has a large international audience," said Bonnett.

"It has become one of the key areas in which proto-states, new states, are keen to get involved in getting a team to the Olympics or another major international sporting event."

Despite the 11-year hiatus of Kosovo, the greatest moment of international recognition was recorded at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Majlinda Kelmendi won gold at the 52 kg women's judo event – Kosovo's first Olympic medal.

"It was the moment of greatest national pride," said Gogic.

"It is something that people perceive as recognition of statehood and not as something else."

In March 2020, the Kosovar soccer team will participate in a four-team playoff for a spot at UEFA Euro 2020, possibly the first major soccer tournament.

It could compete against world champion France with games watched by tens of millions of viewers, but Kosovo will still not have its own internet domain.

The story continues under the advertisement

"The reason why Kosovo does not have an Internet domain is that there is no standardized two and three-letter country code, which also requires that Kosovo be part of at least one UN agency or have a seat in the UN, ”said Gogic.

"I think it actually exhausted its possibilities. Any further step towards regaining full state recognition would actually result in a UN seat. "

Until Kosovo finds a way forward, it could get stuck in the sovereignty border, with these ambiguous dashed lines marking its borders in map apps.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

(tagsToTranslate) Apple Maps (t) Bing (t) Borders (t) China (t) Crimea (t) Google Maps (t) Independence (t) Kosovo (t) Russia (t) Serbia (t) Sovereignty (t) Taiwan (t) Ukraine (t) Properties (t) News (t) News (t) Politics (t) Sports (t) Technology (t) World