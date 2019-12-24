The shared Christmas tree helps connect the Calgary neighborhood over the holidays

Loading...

A Calgary couple is amazed at the response they received when they placed an artificial Christmas tree in front of Millrise's house.

"It was incredible," said Jan Andersen.

Tweet this

The Andersens have been placing the tree directly in front of their fence for several years.

But this year they also put up a sign that tells people it's a community tree that everyone should share. Soon neighbors and strangers came by and put up ornaments.

Sign on community tree urging neighbors to join the holiday spirit.

Tomasia DaSilva

"We had ladies on the street who said that their children wouldn't start celebrating until the tree was up," said Andersen. "You have no idea what impact you have on people."

The story continues under the advertisement

CLOCK:

Decorated doors in Calgary retirement homes capture the true spirit of Christmas



One of those affected was the neighbor Suzanne Middleton. She is relatively new to the area and has walked her dog along the tree almost every day.

She stopped on Tuesday to set up her own ornament.

"I think it's really just a step back in time when people were a bit friendlier and more open rather than just going to your garage and closing the door. I think it's just wonderful," said Middleton.

Tweet this

The community tree is very popular. It was even featured on the Millrise Community Facebook page.

The Calgary couple are overwhelmed by the response to the Community Tree.

Tomasia DaSilva

CONTINUE READING:

New indoor Christmas light festival and Christmas market in Calgary



The family has also received notes and gifts to thank them for their efforts, but they quickly added that they are likely to have far more of them than their neighbors.

The story continues under the advertisement

"It costs nothing and the benevolence it did for the neighborhood and the benevolence it did for us was phenomenal," said Andersen. "It's just amazing. It totally made our Christmas party."

The Andersens released a flower arrangement in spring and summer that attracts people from the neighborhood and beyond.

"So little can mean so much," said Andersen.

Tweet this

Similar news

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

,