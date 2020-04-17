The sewing machines are still in stock at JOANN, eBay, Best Buy

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers. If you purchase something through the links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

By Miller KernMashable Shopping2020-04-17 15:11:17 UTC

The past month or so has been a hurricane of life adjustments. We can’t go shopping anymore, we’re told to wear face masks in situations where social travel is not possible, and people are taking up new hobbies to stay entertained while confined to their homes.

For all these reasons, there has been an increase in machine purchases. Many of the common places you want to buy one have sold or have priced the remaining stock in disgracefully high. Heads up: A basic sewing machine should not cost you $ 500 +, so if that’s the price you see, you’ll get rid of it. Granted, some of the more advanced costs are relatively costly.

There are still a few places where you can get a good sewing machine at a pretty decent price if you want to sew your own mask or start making your own clothes.

Sew important things or just choose a new hobby.

JOANN has a fair amount of sewing machines left in stock, and here is a taste of choice. To see all the sewing machines, visit the JOANN site.

On eBay you can find a range of machines from miniature tabletops to standard sizes. One of the smaller machines may be good for beginners – and they are cheaper. Here are some of your options, but check out eBay for a full selection.

Best Buy has two sewing machines still in stock: the Singer commercial grade electric sewing machine for $ 299.99 and the Singer confidence quilter electric sewing machine for $ 293.99. Both are suitable for more advanced projects.

