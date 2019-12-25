The seventh earthquake in 48 hours strikes off the coast of Vancouver Island

Loading...

An earthquake struck before Christ. Coastline on Christmas Eve after earthquake Canada.

It hit shortly after 7:30 p.m.

EARTHQUAKE Mag = 6.2 on December 24th at 19:36 PST.

Details: https://t.co/wRD6kT4juu

188 km west of Port Hardy, BC

– Canada Earthquake (@CANADAquakes) December 25, 2019

It is the seventh quake in the region in less than 48 hours. There were six earthquakes between 4.3 and 6.0 on Monday.

The earthquake on Tuesday night was 6.2, according to Earthquakes Canada, the largest in the series of earthquakes. The US Geological Survey measured it at 6.3.

It hit about 188 kilometers off the coast of Port Hardy at a depth of five kilometers.

According to Earthquakes Canada, no damage was reported and no tsunami warnings were expected.

The area is often exposed to seismic activity and many small earthquakes are not felt from the land.

