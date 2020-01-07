The seven-game win streak of Canucks is broken by Lightning

Loading...

TAMPA – Three weeks to build, three minutes to destroy.

The seven-game winning streak of the Vancouver Canucks was broken on Tuesday by the Tampa Bay Lightning, who scored four times in three minutes late in the second period en route to a 9-2 victory.

It was the eighth consecutive victory of the Lightning, which could have been the longest winning series of the Canucks in nine years if they had been able to make a pass, win a faceoff or get a save late in the middle period after Loui Eriksson’s ricochet goal was right 2-2 for Vancouver at 14:05.

But Alex Killorn scored through the feet of goalkeeper Jacob Markstrom on an escape at 3:07 PM after the puck was beaten past Canuck’s defender Tyler Myers and Carter Verhaeghe made it 4-2 at 5:06 PM when Vancouver’s three-in-three coverage was taken apart. Nikita Kucherov’s shot from a faceoff bounced on the pole and Markstrom before coming in at 5:37 PM and Erik Cernak scored on a screened 60-footer at 6:02 PM.

The sixth goal second period for Tampa, which was left 1-0 after the first, balanced a Lightning franchise record and chased Markstrom from the Canucks net.

Spectacular in leading the Canucks during their seven consecutive wins, Markstrom was removed after allowing seven goals on 26 shots. He still had to make a few saves, but really needed a little more help from teammates. Or much more help.

Goalie Thatcher Demko, who only started once since December 7, played the last 22 minutes and allowed Brayden Point’s third goal and two more from Verhaeghe, who closed his first hat-trick during a late power-out of five to three.

With four games to go on a five-game trip, the Canucks were not expected to practice on Wednesday before visiting the Florida Panthers on Thursday. Coach Travis Green has a decision to score the goal.

Markstrom has been the most valuable player of the Canucks this season, and won four times during the winning streak when Vancouver was outshot. But he looked worn out on Thursday.

The Canucks traveled to Florida one day early to adjust to the time change and get a full practice day in Tampa. 34 minutes it seemed like a good idea.

Elias Pettersson made it 1-0 for Vancouver at 18:58 of the first period, with the puck slid between the pads of Andrei Vasilevskiy after Steve Stamkos handed it over to Brock Boeser.

But the Lightning tied it up in 4:21 from the middle period when Tyler Johnson tapped the loose puck from his original shot, after the break-through pass by Vancouver defender Alex Edler was forced into a turnover by Tampa’s Victor Hedman.

Stamkos brought the score 2-1 at 10:10 straight from a face-off, before Eriksson briefly balanced the game when his diversion of the centering pass from Bo Horvat to Hedman went.

Then the Lightning scored seven times in a row – one for every Canuck victory in the last 18 days.