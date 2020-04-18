The ‘Seven’ app makes it difficult to skip a workout, no matter where you are

Work (out) From Home is a weekly column where we review smart fitness machines and coronavirus prevention prevention apps. Thanks to technology, there are still plenty of ways to exercise when your gym is closed.

Seven-7 minute workout app

The good

Many of the exercises • Easy to follow • Great illustrations

The bad

Very limited number of workouts for locked version • Expensive

The Bottom Line

The Seven app offers many effective workouts that are easy to make time and follow along. But you want to opt for the paid version for the best experience.

Last week, I checked out a yoga app specifically because I needed a calming workout for a great day.

If only I knew that this week wouldn’t be any better. I’m not sure how, but I swear the minute I open my laptop at 8:45 am every day, it’s 8:45 pm in a matter of seconds.

Since my schedule was packed, my editor suggested I skip this week’s column, but that didn’t resolve the fact that I felt strongly that I needed to do some kind of exercise.

So, I opted for a good ol ‘great workout by downloading an app literally called the Seven-7 Minute Workout. It is available on both Android and iOS.

Back in 2013, a study published in the Health and Fitness Journal of the American College of Sport Medicine found that high intensity circuit training can help reduce body fat, strengthen muscles, and improve your VO2Max.

The theory was tested with 12 different heart pumping exercises (jumping jacks, planks, push ups) for 30 seconds each with a 10-second break in between. All together, get out of a seven-minute workout.

Essentially, you trade in what can be an exciting one-hour workout for seven minutes of blood, sweat, and tears.

Just kidding. Somewhat.

While the study was done over a longer period of time than a few days, I thought it was the most effective form of exercise given my time constraints.

And let me tell you, I finished each workout with the Seven app feeling like I was breathing because I wish I had lost track.

There are plenty of exercises to choose from, if you pay

Unfortunately, the free version of the app gives you access to a limited amount of exercise. You unlock a new workout every two months if you do a seven minute workout every day for seven months.

I went for the paid version, which cost $ 9.99 per month and gave me access to over 200 of the exercises available. So, my experience is a little different than if you download the free version.

After downloading the app, you will be asked a few questions, including what your goal is (be fit, gain weight, lose weight), how often you want to exercise, and what time you want to exercise exercise daily (with the ability to set reminders).

Once set, the app will develop a specific plan for you based on your settings.

On the Workout tab, under My Plan, you’ll find a different seven-minute workout for each day of the week that is scheduled to work out. You can tap each one to see exactly what it consists of.

You can see your plan for the week.

Photo: silver stool / mashable

You can even see a visual of the workout you are doing.

Photo: silver stool / mashable

If you are in a mood to move things, there is also a Freestyle button. This will generate a completely random workout each time.

Additional features under the Workout section include the ability to view your latest workouts along with a Custom Made feature. Here, you can name your workout and then choose from a ton of different exercises to add to it.

In the meantime, the Library tab is where you will find a complete catalog of all the different workouts available in Seven. You know, if you want to try something out of your preferences. You can choose by category (Get Fit, Focus, Be Challenging) or choose for the 30-day challenge.

With the paid version, you can choose from any of these programs.

Photo: silver stool / mashable

This free version of the app limits you to full body workouts.

Photo: silver stool / mashable

The Seven app also has a community aspect to it that is really good for motivation, especially if your friends are there.

Under the Activity tab, you can see things like what you’ve recently achieved after completing a workout. As with social media, your friends have the option to like and comment on it.

In the meantime, on your profile you can see your followers, your followers, and your overall journey to date with workouts and milestones.

Easy to follow along

When you hit play in your workout, it’s really not that great. Besides, you know, the moves are actually done.

Each exercise is accompanied by a cute little cartoon display. On top of that, you’ll see the exercise title and what number you’re missing out on at 12. Under the display is a countdown, but a voice (which you can customize) will also play at the 10-second mark to let you know you’re almost done.

If you need to, you can pause the workout or restart it. There is also the option to completely skip one specific exercise and move on to the next.

In between, you have your ten-second rest period. As you take a quick sip of water or catch your breath, you are shown what to do next. Which then is followed by a real anxiety-provoking whistle blowing to indicate that it is time to start over.

Drawings make it very easy to follow if you have no idea what to do.

Photo: silver stool / mashable

You will not need any equipment other than a chair.

Photo: silver stool / mashable

The best part about all these workouts is that they do not require any equipment. As I use an exercise mat, the only thing I need is a chair for step-ups and tricep dips. And even then, I just used my bed.

As far as other workouts go, I do jumping jacks, push-ups, squats, high knee running in the area, and (at least my favorite) boards. The list goes on.

If you want to increase the intensity, you can also choose to do up to five circuits of each exercise in about 40 minutes.

When you’re done, you can rate the workout based on how easy or difficult it is for you.

I can easily say that throughout each of the seven minutes of exercise, I felt burned out in areas I had not specifically focused on for a while.

Here’s the thing, I complain about having zero muscle definition every single day. But I also miss working out on the floor. I enjoy more workouts like kickboxing or rotation. I’ll even choose Zumba on planks and burpees. But this app definitely allows me to recreate important exercises that return to my usual short bursts. Instead of rolling my eyes at the thought that I needed to put myself in a workout that I absolutely despised, I thought seven minutes of my time was the quickest way to cope. And it really worked.

You like, the paid version, though

If you don’t want to do the same workout while you’re waiting for something new, you’ll want to pay $ 9.99 per month to access all of them at once.

While it can be expensive, in addition to all the other subscriptions you may have, it is worth it if you do not really have time to exercise for a week.

It’s very easy to use and easy to catch, thanks to the fun illustrations, and it takes all the guess work to figure out which exercises you should do to achieve specific goals.

You can also do these exercises literally anywhere, whether it’s in your bedroom or living room (without the necessary equipment).

Given the fact that these are the only two rooms I have found myself in for insane weeks, the app is just what I need to keep me active every day. Even for seven minutes.

