The Separate Roles of Mitt Romney and Mike Lee in Senate Removal

WASHINGTON – None of Utah’s Republican senators voted for President Donald Trump in 2016. But that’s about the only thing they have in common when it comes to their relationship with Trump.

Their separate approaches to the president have been radically relieved since Trump was investigated and is now indicted by the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives for abuse of power and obstruction in Congress.

Senator Mike Lee has been a reliable supporter of the President, while Senator Mitt Romney stands alone among his Republican colleagues saying he was first “troubled” and then “dismayed” by allegations that Trump had withheld military aid to Ukraine in return for investigating political rival Joe Biden.

As recently as the end of November, when hearings into the allegations were held in Capitol Hill, Lee and Romney were in the White House the same day, but for very different reasons.

Romney had lunch with Trump, who allegedly wooed his Republican critics in the Senate who accused him of also asking China to investigate Biden.

Meanwhile, Lee met with White House attorneys to discuss Trump’s defense strategy against planned Senate impeachment charges.

Now, a month later, a Senate trial is underway after the House of Representatives approved two impeachment articles on a close party vote. Democrats and Republicans are deadlocked on the rules that will govern the work of the Senate, as to whether witnesses will be called and when.

And when this trial begins, the senators will act as jurors who will decide whether Trump should be removed from office. The Senate has not sat twice before a president and no director has been convicted. And that’s the expected result for Trump in the GOP-controlled room.

But there is still an intrigue around the possibility that some of the 53 GOP senators could vote with the Democrats to change the rules or condemn the president of their party. And Romney’s name often surfaces as a possible defector, although that will make no difference in the outcome, since two-thirds of the body (67 senators) would have to convict Trump for his dismissal.

Either way, the public posture before and during the trial will send signals to Utah voters about what their Senate delegation thinks of Trump and how he conducts his international business. And the trial now follows aggressive US military action against Iran, which has overshadowed mention of dismissal in the past four days.

Messages – subtle or not – are important from these senators and from each pair of senators because they each represent the same geographic area of ​​voters.

“Voters are not one-dimensional and they have two senators. So they want to make sure that the two of them are represented in all the dimensions that matter to them, “said Wendy Schiller, professor of political science at Brown University and author of” Partners and Rivals: Representation in US Senational Delegations ”. “” If they are big supporters of Trump, and this is the most important thing for them, they want at least one of their senators to vigorously support Trump. ”

Loud and quiet

These signals of Trump’s support or criticism were sent to voters – and to the White House – throughout the year. Before Romney was sworn in as a young Utah senator, he told Trump in a controversial Washington Post editorial that he would support the President when he agreed and speak when he did not not.

When Romney tweeted that “Trump’s unprecedented and shameless call to China and Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden is false and appalling”, Trump responded by calling the 2012 GOP presidential candidate “pompous ass” .

Lee, meanwhile, fostered relationships with key White House players. After trying to derail Trump’s appointment to the 2016 GOP convention, Lee is now co-chair of the president’s Utah re-election campaign and has always defended Trump against the impeachment charges, expressing certainty that the president will be exonerated by the Senate.

“President Trump has done nothing wrong. All he did was ask the Ukrainian government to investigate a corrupt Ukrainian energy company. There was nothing wrong with this request, “Lee said on Facebook after the House was removed from office.

Romney, on the other hand, has become remarkably silent on the impeachment front since his Twitter war with Trump in early October. A media strip continues to follow him hoping he will break his silence, but he has always refused to comment on the allegations against the president as the impeachment investigation progressed until the historic vote on December 18, when Trump is became the third president to be removed from office.

The Associated Press has named Romney as one of seven GOP senators who could join the Democrats to change the rules that would determine which witnesses could be called during the Senate trial before it begins. Until this problem is resolved, the Democrats declare that the impeachment articles will not go to the Senate, a necessary step before a trial takes place. But on Sunday, Senator Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., Suggested a rule change that would allow the Senate to proceed if an agreement is not reached by the end of the week.

Schiller predicts that Lee and Romney will continue to play their respective roles when the Senate trial is called, with Lee speaking on television and social media, and Romney being more restrained in his comments, if he makes comments.

“If you are Romney, you remain silent, vote to acquit and that’s it,” she said, calculating that Romney has more to lose than to gain politically by voting to condemn Trump. “You don’t have to go out and defend the president because Mike Lee does it” and that’s all supporters of Utah Trump need.

A “political decision”

But according to interviews with the two senators, the roles they assumed also stem from the way they view the duty of a juror in a Senate recall trial.

The two men were relieved of their duties through personal research into the dismissal of presidents and judges and during meetings of the Republican Senate conference where the subject was discussed.

Before the start of the trial, each senator takes an oath to “render impartial justice, in accordance with the Constitution and the laws: help me therefore God”.

Romney alluded to the role of an impartial juror when he diverts questions on the substance of the charge other than to say that the allegations are serious, as is the Senate’s constitutional obligation to address them. And he can continue to make this decision when journalists corner him to comment when the proceedings are suspended.

But Lee has a more liberal view of a Senate juror who can meet with the president’s counsel, discuss the merits with colleagues, and form an opinion before the trial begins without violating this oath.

“If that were the case, you would have a panel of exactly zero eligible senators to participate,” he said. “There is not a single senator here who has not discussed the removal process publicly and privately.”

The majority, Mitch McConnell, said he did not intend to be an impartial juror in a recall trial.

“Removal is a political decision. The House made a partisan political decision to dismiss. I predict that we will have a largely partisan result in the Senate, “he told reporters in December.

Lee said comparing the Senate trial to a traditional trial was like comparing American football to rugby. There are some similarities, but the rules of the game are different.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts to Preside Over Procedures in Which “Removal Managers” of the House and White House Attorneys Plead Their Arguments, but Senators May Cancel Roberts by Simple Vote majority on rules and procedures, said Romney.

“So this suggests that we are a jury, but also a bit of a judge,” he said.

This should be familiar to legislators. But what doesn’t seem natural is to sit and listen for periods of five to six hours, unable to respond spontaneously to what is said. Senate jurors cannot speak or use their phones or iPads during the trial, said Romney and Lee.

Lee said that under the existing rules, the chief justice can punish offenders with a reprimand, remove them from the room, or even have them imprisoned.

“We have had a number of jokes between us which senators will have the hardest time not talking about over this long period,” said Romney. “Some of us are more prone to interrupt and speak than others, and having to sit and listen for five or six hours will be a try for me and I am sure for some of my colleagues.”