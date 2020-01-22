The senator invites the NRA to move headquarters to West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Senator Randy Smith (R-Tucker) has invited the National Rifle Association (NRA) to move its national headquarters to West Virginia. This emerges from a message from the West Virginia Senate.

The current headquarters of the NRA is in Fairfax, Virginia. The NRB consists of more than 5 million members across the country.

“Virginia is currently pushing for laws that impose stricter gun laws. Some of these laws include the monthly handgun law, the red flag law, and local governments’ ban on weapons in certain public areas, ”Senator Smith wrote in the letter. “Where Virginia is pushing for stricter gun laws, West Virginia has drafted and passed gun rights laws.”

The press release said Senator Smith cited West Virginia laws that allow citizens 21 years and older to store their firearms in locked private vehicles. Senator Smith also wrote that West Virginia offers a number of incentives for companies to move their headquarters to the state.

“With all of this and the support West Virginia has for the NRA, I would like to extend the invitation to the NRA to move its headquarters to our great state,” said Senator Smith.