The senate has so far been neatly divided according to party lines at deposition

Sen. Mitch McConnell (Shutterstock)

By ANDREW TAYLOR Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate so far splits neatly along party lines before Wednesday’s almost certain votes to acquit President Donald Trump on two allegations of accusation, with only two or three undecided members considering even breaking their party.

Top Republican, majority leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, again rejected House Democrats’ accusation as “the most hurried, least fair and least thorough” in history and confirmed that he would vote to acquit Trump.

The lawsuit goes to accusations that will even surpass the majority of the GOP senate, let alone the two-thirds needed to remove Trump from office and install Vice President Mike Pence.

McConnell said that the two allegations against Trump – that he has abused his power and impeded the subsequent investigation of Congress – are “constitutionally inconsistent” and not “approaching a case for the first presidential removal in American history.”

Republican Kentucky opened the Senate with a damning assessment of the case presented by House Democrats, but he did not address whether Trump’s actions were inappropriate or wrong, as some Senate Republicans have admitted.

McConnell evades the question of whether Trump’s actions – pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Trump’s political rival Joe Biden – were inappropriate. He led an attempt last week to deny democrats any opportunity to call witnesses for the senate, and has worked closely with the White House of Trump to lead the case through the senate.

The final days of the trial have drawn attention to a handful of senators in both parties who were seen as potential voices to break their party. GOP Senator Lisa Murkowski from Alaska called the President’s actions “shameful and wrong” in a powerful speech at the end of Monday, but she also mocked the very partisan process. “I cannot vote to condemn,” she said, although she also sees the blame within the Senate.

“We are part of the problem, as an institution that cannot see beyond the blind political polarization,” Murkowski told reporters after her speech.

Other republicans, such as Sens. Lamar Alexander from Tennessee, Marco Rubio from Florida and Rob Portman from Ohio also say that Trump’s actions to withhold military aid from Ukraine while pressing Zelenskiy to announce an investigation into Biden and his son Hunter was inappropriate , but fell short of justifying his resignation, especially in an election year.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, one of the few remaining moderates in a room where partiality has brought many routine matters to a halt, is expected to be announced later Tuesday.

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, perhaps the only democrat who is seen as a likely voice to acquit Trump, has instead pushed up the idea of ​​censoring Trump, although the idea doesn’t seem to get much hold of it. Sen. Doug Jones, a former federal prosecutor and democrat looking for re-election in a strong pro-Trump Alabama, told reporters that he is likely to announce his vote on Wednesday morning.

No member of either party has indicated that they will break with their party colleagues. Republicans have a majority of 53-47 in the Senate.

Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer of New York immediately weighed after McConnell’s remarks and accused the Republican leader and his GOP colleagues of Trump’s misconduct.

“The board, the top people and the senate republicans all hide the truth,” Schumer said. The charges are extremely serious. Interfering with an election, blackmailing a foreign country, interfering with our elections is the core of our democracy. “

The Senate will vote on the two accusation articles on Wednesday afternoon. Trump delivers his State of the Union speech on Tuesday evening, a platform on which he appears for Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., The powerful House speaker who orchestrated the House Imeachment drive last year.

Senator Rand Paul, R-Ky., Also repeated on the senate floor, a question that Chief Justice John Roberts, who presides over the trial, refused to read last week. Roberts’ staff informed McConnell’s staff that he did not want to read the whistleblower’s name, according to a republican who was familiar with the situation and who was not authorized to speak on the spot.

Paul denies trying to defeat the whistleblower and notes that his question did not use the word. He wonders whether the whistleblower may have cooperated with House staff when writing the August complaint that led to the removal.

There are US whistleblower laws to protect the identity and career of people who raise allegations of misconduct by government officials. Legislators in both parties have historically supported that protection.

The Associated Press usually does not reveal the identity of whistleblowers.

Apart from that, Trump’s approval assessment, which has generally been wiped out in the mid to low 40s, reached a new high of 49% in the last Gallup poll, which was carried out when the Senate process approached. The poll showed that 51% of the population finds the Republican Party positive, the first time the number of GOPs has exceeded 50% since 2005.