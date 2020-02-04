The senate has so far been neatly divided according to party lines at deposition

WASHINGTON – The Senate so far splits neatly along party lines before Wednesday’s almost certain votes to acquit President Donald Trump on two allegations of accusation, with only two or three undecided members considering even breaking up with their party.

Susan Collins from Maine, a leading GOP, announced that she will vote to acquit President Trump, leaving Utah Sen. Mitt Romney will be the only potential GOP vote to condemn President Trump for abusing his office and the stonewalling congress.

Collins said “it was wrong” for President Trump to ask Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate his political rival, Joe Biden, but that President Trump’s behavior, however flawed, did not justify the extreme step of immediate dismissal ” Collins voted to acquit former President Bill Clinton during his trial in 1999.

More typical of the GOP side was majority leader Mitch McConnell from Kentucky, who again declined House Democrats’ urge to blame as “the most hurried, least fair and least thorough” in history and confirmed that he would vote to acquit President Trump.

The trial crosses accusations that will even surpass the majority of the GOP senate, let alone the two-thirds needed to remove President Trump and install Vice President Mike Pence.

The final days of the trial have drawn attention to a handful of senators in both parties who were seen as potential voices to break their party. GOP Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska called the President’s actions “shameful and wrong” in a powerful speech at the end of Monday, but she also mocked the very partisan process. “I can’t vote to condemn,” she said, although she also sees the blame in the Senate.

“We are part of the problem, as an institution that cannot see beyond the blind political polarization,” Murkowski told reporters after her speech.

Other republicans, such as Sens. Lamar Alexander from Tennessee, Marco Rubio from Florida and Rob Portman from Ohio also say that President Trump’s actions to withhold military aid from Ukraine while pressing Zelenskiy to announce an investigation into Biden and his son Hunter were inappropriate, but did not justify his resignation, especially in an election year.

“The help went; the investigations have not taken place, “Portman said.

Democrat after Democrat entered the senate floor to announce that they would vote to convict President Trump, with senior democrat Sheldon Whitehouse, DR.I., indignant about the behavior of White House lawyers, who he said were acting in front of an audience of one – that is, President Trump – while you play fast and loose with the facts.

“The presentation by the White House council was characterized by smarminess, smear, elision, outright inaccuracies and various unfair rhetorical tricks that I doubt they would dare to draw for judges,” Whitehouse said.

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, perhaps the only democrat who is seen as a likely voice to acquit President Trump, has replaced the idea of ​​censoring President Trump, although the idea does not seem to get much grip. Sen. Doug Jones, a former federal prosecutor and democrat seeking re-election in highly pro-Trump Alabama, told reporters that he is likely to announce his vote on Wednesday morning.

No member of either party has indicated that they will break with their party colleagues. Republicans have a majority of 53-47 in the Senate.

McConnell said that the two charges against President Trump – that he has abused his power and impeded the subsequent investigation of Congress – are “constitutionally inconsistent” and “not even approaching a case for the first presidential removal in American history.”

The Republican Kentucky opened the Senate with a damning assessment of the case presented by House Democrats, but he did not address whether President Trump’s actions were inappropriate or wrong, as some Senate Republicans have admitted.

McConnell evades the question of whether President Trump’s actions – pressuring Zelenskiy to announce an investigation into the Bidens – were inappropriate. He led an attempt last week to deny democrats any opportunity to call witnesses for the senate, and has worked closely with President Trump White House to lead the case through the senate.

Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer of New York immediately weighed after McConnell’s remarks and accused the Republican leader and his GOP colleagues of misconduct by President Trump.

“The government, its top people and senate republicans are all hiding the truth,” Schumer said. The charges are extremely serious. To intervene in an election, to blackmail a foreign country, to interfere in our elections is at the heart of what our democracy is about. “

The Senate will vote on the two accusation articles on Wednesday afternoon. President Trump will deliver his State of the Union speech on Tuesday evening, a platform on which he appears for Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., The powerful speaker of the House who orchestrated the impeachment drive of the House last year.

Senator Rand Paul, R-Ky., Also repeated on the senate floor, a question that Chief Justice John Roberts, who presides over the trial, refused to read last week. Roberts’ staff informed McConnell’s staff that he did not want to read the whistleblower’s name, according to a republican who was familiar with the situation and who was not authorized to speak on the spot.

Paul denies trying to defeat the whistleblower and notes that his question did not use the word. He wonders whether the whistleblower may have cooperated with House staff when writing the August complaint that led to the removal.

There are US whistleblower laws to protect the identity and career of people who raise allegations of misconduct by government officials. Legislators in both parties have historically supported that protection.

The Associated Press usually does not reveal the identity of whistleblowers.

Separately, the approval score of President Trump, who was generally wiped out in the mid to low 40s, reached a new high of 49% in the last Gallup poll, which was conducted when the Senate process approached. The poll showed that 51% of the population finds the Republican Party positive, the first time the number of GOPs has exceeded 50% since 2005.

