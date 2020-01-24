WASHINGTON – The floor of the US Senate now belongs to President Donald Trump’s lawyers, insisting that the Republican-led Chamber demand an acquittal on charges of abusing his power and hindering the Congress.

The lawyers of the president will start their arguments Saturday in the process of deposition and are expected to maintain that the president did nothing wrong when he asked the leader of Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden.

The lawyers have announced an aggressive, broad defense that will give a broad view of the presidential powers and will paint Trump as besieged by political opponents determined to undo the results of the last election and ensure his defeat in the next. They are also expected to put Biden on the defensive while campaigning for a first place in the Iowa caucuses next month.

“They brought their case forward. It’s our next time, “said Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow.

The opening of the case of the defense comes after a three-day presentation by House Democrats, who, on Friday’s final warning, warned that the president will continue to abuse his power and jeopardize American democracy unless Congress intervenes to him before the 2020 elections. They begged the Republicans to give new testimonials before they would make a final statement.

“Give America a fair trial,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, the leading Democratic impeachment manager. “She’s worth it.”

Schiff closed the case of the Democrats after three days of methodical and passionate arguments describing the allegations that Trump was abusing the power by asking Ukraine for politically motivated probes from political rivals, and subsequently hindering Congress’s investigation into the case. Trump’s lawyers get their first chance to defend him on Saturday, and they are expected to claim that he was in his rights as president when he asked Ukraine to investigate.

By making their plea that Trump invited Ukraine to get involved in the 2020 elections, the seven democratic prosecutors spent their arguments with video clips, e-mail correspondence, and lessons in American history. Republicans who found the presentation annoying and superfluous can expect differences in tone and style from Trump’s lawyers who intend to attack the accusation on both political and legal grounds.

“It is really trying to get the president out of the vote in 2020. They don’t trust the American people to make a decision,” Sekulow said.

Defense lawyers have indicated that they will regard Trump not only as a victim of democratic indignation, but also of over-diligent agents and prosecutors. They are likely to rely on mistakes made by the FBI in guarding a former Trump campaign assistant in the now closed Russia probe. In response to allegations that he has invited foreign interference, they have already argued that it is no different than Hillary Clinton’s use of a former British spy to collect opposition investigation into Trump in 2016.

With acquittal probably – Republicans have a majority of 53-47 in the Senate, and a two-thirds vote would be needed for conviction – the defense team is also calling for an American audience to go to the polls within 10 months. Trump, with his eyes on the audience behind the Senate Chamber, complained about the schedule in a tweet and said, “It seems that my lawyers should start on Saturday, which is called Death Valley in Death Valley.”

Arguments are scheduled for just a few hours Saturday in what lawyers called a sneak preview. They will continue on Monday.

The president is tried in the Senate after the House accused him last month of abusing his office by Ukraine to request the probes, while the government withheld hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid. The second article of accusation against Trump accuses him of obstructing Congress by refusing to transfer documents or allowing officials to testify in the House probe.

The Senate is on its way to a crucial vote next week on democratic demands for testimony from top Trump assistants, including acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton, who refused to appear before the House. Four Republican senators would be needed to join the Democratic minority to find witnesses, and so far the numbers seem to be missing.

“This must end,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a Trump counselor. He said he didn’t want to hear from Bolton or the Bidens.

Just like a public prosecutor who spoke with jury members for the last time before the deliberation, the Democrats moved Friday to anticipate Trump’s lawyers’ anticipatory arguments and to attack attackers as “laughable.”

These include that he had a legitimate basis to worry about possible corruption in Ukraine and to interrupt military assistance to the country. One of the president’s lawyers, Alan Dershowitz, is expected to claim that an unassailable crime requires criminal behavior, although many legal scientists say that this is not true.

With Chief Justice John Roberts the president, the last day of the Democratic arguments opened with Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado, a former army guard, who said that the only reason Trump eventually lost his grip on the aid that Ukraine desperately relied on to counter Russian aggression was because he was “caught.”

“The schedule was unraveling,” said Crow. The money for Ukraine was put on hold after Trump’s appeal on 25 July to Ukraine, which launched the accusation probe, and released on 11 September after Congress intervened.

During the three days, Democrats balanced the legal and history lessons with clear language about what they see as at stake: the security of American elections, the place of America in the world and the control of presidential power. The Democrats argued that Trump’s motives were clear, that he abused power like no other president in history, swept up by a “completely fake” Ukraine theory pushed by lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

“Let me tell you something. If justice doesn’t matter, it doesn’t matter how good the Constitution is,” Schiff said in an emotional plea against a pin-free room. “If you find him guilty, you have to discover that he must be removed, because it is important. “

They argued that the abuse of Trump was for his own personal political advantage before the 2020 elections, even because administration officials warned of the theory that it was Ukraine, and not Russia, who was involved in the 2016 elections.

The challenge for the Democrats was clear because they tried to convince not only troubled senators, but an American audience divided over the Republican president in an election year.

A new poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed that the public was slightly more inclined to say that the Senate should condemn and remove Trump than it should, 45% to 40%. But a significant percentage, 14%, said they didn’t know enough to have an opinion.

One problem with broad agreement: Trump must allow top assistants to appear as witnesses during the trial. About 7 in 10 respondents said that, including majorities from Republicans and Democrats, according to the poll.

After both parties have completed their arguments next week, senators will face the question of whether they should call witnesses to testify. But that problem seems anything but solved. Republicans rejected the democratic efforts to get Trump assistants, including Bolton and Mulvaney, to testify in back-to-back votes earlier this week.

As far as Ukraine connections are concerned, evidence has shown that Trump, together with Giuliani, has investigated Biden and his son, Hunter, who served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, trying to find the probe of the debunked theory that Ukraine had hindered in the 2016 US elections.

It is a storyline that many in the president’s camp are still pushing. Giuliani insisted on “Fox & Friends” on Friday that he would present evidence for his new podcast of “collusion in Ukraine to arrange the 2016 elections in favor of Hillary” Clinton.

___

Associated Press writers Mary Clare Jalonick, Alan Fram, Andrew Taylor, Laurie Kellman, Matthew Daly and Padmananda Rama have contributed to this report.

Eric Tucker, Lisa Mascaro and Zeke Miller, The Associated Press