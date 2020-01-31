The Senate expected to vote for witnesses in the Trump trial after 2 days of questioning

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – President Donald Trump’s accusation process could end abruptly after the expected vote against witnesses on Friday.

The expected debate and the vote on bringing in new witnesses for testimony comes after the Senate has been interviewed for 16 hours on Wednesday and Thursday. Senators interviewed prosecutors and the president’s defense team about the issues raised by both parties in their opening arguments.

Democrats have stepped up their desire for witnesses since an unpublished concept of Jim Bolton’s book emerged. In that book, the former national security adviser claims that the president said he wanted to refuse Ukraine’s help until the country helped investigate Joe Biden. The president and his defense team rejected those claims.

Since that news, some Republican Senate members – such as Senator Susan Collins of Maine and Senator Mitt Romney of Utah – have expressed interest in hearing witnesses such as Bolton. Another republican who was considered a rocking vote – retiring Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee – said Thursday night that he would vote against witnesses.

To have witnesses like Bolton or Mick Mulvaney testify in the process, all senate democrats would have to vote to call them and four republicans would have to join them.

The vote is expected to take place somewhere on Friday. If the senate votes against new witnesses, the president’s trial can soon end with a likely acquittal. If they vote to hear from witnesses, the process would take several days, weeks, or even months.

