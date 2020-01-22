The Senate approves the impeachment rules and rejects witnesses

Shutterstock

By LISA MASCARO and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. Senate pounced on impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, in which Republicans abruptly abandoned their plans to suppress opening disputes within two days, but rejected Democrats’ requests for more witnesses to uncover theirs View according to “Trifekta” from offenses.

The day session started on Tuesday with a setback for Mitch McConnell, chairman of the Republican Senate, and the president’s legal team. However, it ended around 2 a.m. when the Republicans largely approved the rest of the negotiating rules on their terms. The result is Trump’s historical process, which takes place in an attentive audience in an election year.

“We have a great case,” Trump said when he started his second day at a global economic forum in Davos, Switzerland. He said he thinks his team of lawyers is doing a “very good job”.

The trial is now in the fast lane and there is little evidence of Republican opposition to the actions that led to his impeachment.

“It is time we invited this electricity trip to a landing,” said White House lawyer Pat Cipollone, the president’s leading lawyer, and pounded the House Democrats who are following the case.

“It’s a farce,” he said of the impeachment process, “and it should end.”

Chief Justice John Roberts opened the session with the House prosecutors on one side and Trump’s team on the other in the Senate fountain, while the senators sat silently at their desks and vowed to “impartial justice”. No cell phones or other electronics were allowed.

While the day stretched deep into the night, legal arguments gave more targeted political space. Minds flickered and the senators paced. The Democrats were perhaps the only chance to compel the senators to vote on hearing new statements.

After a particularly bitter exchange after midnight, Roberts intervened and took the rare step of warning both the Democratic House managers who are following the case and the White House lawyer to remember where they are.

“I think it is at this point that I urge both the property managers and the president’s attorney to remember that they are turning to the world’s largest advisory body,” said normally reticent Roberts. He told them the Senate’s description came from a 1905 trial when a senator rejected the word “pettifogging” because members should “avoid speaking in a manner and using a language that is not conducive to bourgeois discourse.” . “

Repeatedly, the Republicans rejected democratic amendments to subpoena documents from the White House, the State Department, the Department of Defense and the Treasury. With the same 53:47 party line, they dismissed first-row witnesses to Trump’s actions, including incumbent White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and John Bolton, the former national security advisor who criticized Ukrainian politics.

In order to have more time to submit applications, only one Republican, Senator Susan Collins from Maine, joined the Democrats. But it was also rejected, 52-48.

“It is not our job to make it easy for you,” the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, which heads the prosecution, told the Senate. “Our job is to make it difficult to deprive the American people of a fair trial.”

As the visitor gallery used to fill up with guests, including actress and activist Alyssa Milano and Trump’s fiery allies in the back rows, the day that began as a debate about rules quickly took on the cadence of legal proceedings over whether the president’s actions against the Ukraine justified the dismissal of the office.

Cipollone led the charge, ridiculing that the House’s allegations against Trump were “ridiculous,” insisting that the president “did absolutely nothing wrong”.

The White House legal team did not deny Trump’s actions when he called Ukraine and asked for a “favor” to be investigated against Democrat Joe Biden, as the US withdrew much-needed military aid from the Allies when he resisted it enemy Russia faced Rand. But the lawyers insisted that the president didn’t do anything wrong. “Absolutely not,” said Cipollone.

The California Democratic Ship said America’s founders had included impeachment in the constitution to “consider that kind of behavior – behavior that abuses the power of the office for a personal benefit, undermines our national security, and invites foreign interference democratic process of an election. ”

Schiff said: “It is the trifecta of constitutional misconduct that warrants impeachment.”

The other chief lawyer on Trump’s team, Jay Sekulow, replied, “I’ll give you a trifecta” and outlined complaints about the House Democrats’ impeachment process.

The impeachment process is examining whether Trump’s crackdown on Ukraine warrants deportation as voters make their own judgment on his White House.

All four senators who are presidential candidates sat as juries outside of the election campaign. “My focus will be on impeachment,” Senator Bernie Sanders, the independent Vermont, told reporters.

McConnell stunned the senators and delayed the start of the process by deciding to withdraw some of his proposed rules. He made the adjustment after encountering Republican opposition during a lunch with the door closed. The senators were concerned about the political optics of “darkness of the night” sessions, which could result from the fact that the 24-hour dispute was limited to just two days.

Alaska’s Collins and Senator Lisa Murkowksi, who often oppose party leadership, and a significant number of other Republicans wanted to make the changes, according to people familiar with the situation.

It was only when the case worker began to read the dry language of the resolution that the handwritten changes to extend the debate to three days became clear. It also allowed the House’s impeachment protocol to be included in the Senate.

The turn was a quick lesson when the White House’s wishes flowed into the reality of the Senate. The White House wanted a shorter session to both speed up the process and postpone much of the process until night, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter.

“READ THE TRANScripts!” The overseas president tweeted at a world leaders conference in Davos, Switzerland.

This is the minutes of his phone call asking the new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for a “favor”. The Democrats cite this protocol as solid evidence against Trump, although he repeatedly calls it “perfect.”

The house charged Trump with abuse of power last month for urging Ukraine to investigate democratic rival Biden and his son Hunter Biden when the White House withheld military aid from Ukraine. Trump has also been charged with obstructing Congress in the home investigation.

Alan Dershowitz and Kenneth Starr, who were not in the chamber, argued that Trump’s lawyer team brought a half-hearted case for the TV showcase in the absence of his lawyers when they were looking for new evidence.

But California MP Zoe Lofgren, one of the property managers and the first woman to file an impeachment lawsuit against the president for law enforcement, said the house didn’t ask the Senate to do the job for her. “The house is asking the Senate to do its job, to conduct a trial,” she said. “Have you ever heard of a trial without evidence?”

The White House had instructed officials not to testify in the House investigation and refused to provide witnesses or documents, arguing that priority had been given to summonsing Congress.

The ambassadors and national security officers who appeared in front of the house often gave impressive testimonials, highlights that were shown on television screens during the Senate process.

The Democratic ship showed a video from Trump in which he suggested that more witnesses should testify.

One by one, the house managers made the case, drawing on their own life experiences.

Val Demings, D-Fla., A former chief of police, said she had never seen anyone “take such extreme steps to hide evidence” when he told them they were nearby, he knew that the hour is late, but it was morning in Ukraine when soldiers woke up to fight Russia, depending on US aid.

When the House Justice Committee chairman, Jerrold Nadler, said the White House lawyers were “lying,” Cipollone and Sekulow replied that Nadler was embarrassed and should apologize, which led to Robert’s warning.

No president has ever been removed from office. The Senate, with its Republican majority of 53-47, is not expected to get the two-thirds of the votes required to convict.

Associated press authors Mary Clare Jalonick, Eric Tucker, Alan Fram, Laurie Kellman, Andrew Taylor, Matthew Daly and Padmananda Rama from Washington, Jamey Keaten from Davos in Switzerland and David Pitt from Des Moines in Iowa contributed to this report.