The Senate approves a $ 1.4 trillion deal to prevent closure in the middle of a political trial fight

On Thursday, the Senate approved a spending agreement of nearly $ 1.4 billion to keep the government funded and avoid closing at the end of the week. The Senate approved the agreement by approving two separate legislative expense packages, which are now approved for President Donald. Trump's expected signature. Government funding expires at midnight on Friday. The first measure voted in the afternoon was approved by 71-23. The second legislative package was approved later and approved by a vote of 81-11. The broad legislative package for funding through fiscal year 2020 includes a salary increase for federal military and civilian workers, federal funding for electoral security grants and weapons research, and a repeal of three health care taxes designed to help pay the Low Price Health Care Act, along with a wide variety of other provisions. The agreement maintains the current funding level of $ 1.37 billion for a border wall, significantly less than the approximately $ 8.6 billion that the administration had been looking for the president's signature problem, which caused a closure at the end of the year past, but the administration will still have the authority to transfer funds to the wall from other accounts. Despite an escalation of partisan tensions by political trial and a series of robberies, including the president's request for billions in border wall funds, the main Congress negotiators managed to block the general scheme of a bipartisan financing agreement to late last week. Lawmakers approved the two legislative packages at the beginning of the week that together make up the general spending agreement and the 12 annual bills needed to keep the government running. "" Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said in statements on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday, adding that it would result in "stable funds for the entire year for our armed forces, including research and modernization" and "meeting vital requirements. internal priorities", such as financing of Infrastructure and transportation projects. How the expenditure bill addresses the border wall and other immigration measures The White House said in the negotiations that it would accept significantly less money, the current level of $ 1.37 billion, than requested in The Border Wall in exchange for maintaining authority to transfer funds from the Pentagon accounts to finance the construction of new walls, according to people involved in the talks. That agreement became the final agreement. The administration will maintain the transfer authority, but the agreement does not include the money that replenishes the $ 3.6 billion in military construction funds that the administration transferred earlier this year to fund the wall, a key priority for Democrats. Another setback to the president's border wall thrust, a federal judge last week blocked the government from using billions of dollars in Pentagon funds to build the wall, saying the administration cannot use military construction money to build barriers additional on the southern border. However, the ruling points only to a set of Pentagon funds, leaving in place money that the Supreme Court allowed to be used earlier this year. During a closed-door meeting of the Democratic Chamber of the Chamber on Tuesday, the debate over the spending bill was controversial, with liberal members of the Progressive Caucus and the Hispanic Caucus of Congress objecting to any money for the border wall in the bill and the ability of Republicans to maintain the transfer authority for the president. According to a Democrat in the courtroom who spoke on condition of anonymity to reveal the internal deliberations of the caucus, Representatives Pramila Jayapal, from Washington State, and Joaquin Castro, from Texas, expressed their frustration because with the Democrats mostly in the House , they should not make such large concessions on the border wall. The message of leadership is that this is the reality of governing with Republicans in control of the Senate and the White House. The expense package also establishes a new position within the Department of Homeland Security designed to oversee the detention of immigrants. The position, called the ombudsman for immigrant detention, – fulfills a number of functions, including complaints and conducting unannounced inspections of detention centers. In recent months, immigration facilities have been subject to greater scrutiny after overcrowding and deaths in custody. The position seems to be intended to address some of those concerns. The agreement includes a wide variety of provisions. The broad agreement includes an increase of $ 22 billion in relation to fiscal year 2019 levels for defense spending and offers a military salary increase of 3.1% along with a salary increase for federal civilians. workers Provides $ 425 million in funds for electoral security grants. Lawmakers also agreed to ban the sale of tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21 and repeal various taxes on medical care. The medical device tax, the medical insurance tax and the "Cadillac" tax on the employer's plans – all of whom have faced bipartisan opposition in Capitol Hill and have been targeted by pressure groups in the care industry of health for years – would be repealed in the agreement. Their opponents in the Capitol have been looking for a popular bill they can attach to, and this expense package is the last train that leaves the station in 2019. The expense bill also includes $ 25 million for weapons research in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health, which have long been a democratic impulse. Maintains the prohibition of all funds used to defend or promote arms control.

