The selectors were right to fire me from the ODI team

Loading...

The loss of the Aussies is the gain of the stars.

Loading

While his numerous fans question the wisdom of letting Maxwell out of Australia’s ODI squad, the man himself said that his mediocre World Cup performance last year justified his failure.

The all-rounder scored an average of 22.12 points during the tournament in 10 innings with the racket, although the hit rate was impressive at 150. Despite his inability to deliver consistently, Maxwell almost dropped out of the semi-final against England.

He continues to be a cornerstone of the Australian Twenty20 team, who started a series against Sri Lanka at the start of the season before taking a break for psychological reasons.

After defeating the Renegades, Maxwell said he was not trying to make a statement to voters.

“No, not really, that’s T20 cricket, they play one-day cricket,” said Maxwell.

Glenn Maxwell celebrates victory with Nick Larkin against Renegades.Credit:AAP

“One-day cricket is very different. They were probably right, my world championship was not good enough and I will continue to try my best to work for the stars and lead them to victories. “

The captain of the stars said that he benefited greatly from his dismissal at the end of last year and now felt free to be himself.

I think back to the break I had and I am so thankful that Cricket Australia and all the forces that could give me this break to get it right because I think I am now starting to see the benefits. I have no demons in my head. I somehow got everything out of my chest, “he said.

Loading

“I couldn’t train like everyone else. I go into the nets and try to hit my first five or six balls for six because I warm up like this. Some people don’t like that, so not everyone does it. “

Maxwell was 42 out of 32 balls against the Renegades before unleashing late in his innings. He said he had improved his ability to plan a hunt.

“I think as a middle-class player you make a lot of mistakes and generally are the brunt of criticism if you don’t get the team over the line or play a silly shot at the wrong time. And I guess I’m now better at choosing my moment, choosing my area a little better, and staying a little calmer, “said Maxwell.

“It’s almost a spider theory, [bowlers are] more afraid of you than of them. I think I was gone in the past, “Oh, what if you meet a couple of Yorkers and then I’m back,” and that kind of inner panic sets in. I feel like I took that away a bit and somehow stayed calm and could work with my partner. “

Maxwell also downplayed a run-in with Renegades captain Dan Christian.

“Everything was just harmless. We wrote certain things all day and he said that I was lucky at different times and said, “I played the whole tournament, so it can’t be that lucky!”

The stars will meet the second-placed Sydney Sixers at MCG on Sunday evening. Daniel Worrall was rested after the Renegades match when the stars used their strong start to the season by controlling the workload of the players.

Daniel is an old age sports reporter

Most seen in sports

Loading