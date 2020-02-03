The selection process of FIFA 2026 World Cup Cities takes the next step

TORONTO – Potential host cities for the 2026 World Cup have received their marching orders for the next phase of the selection process.

Yahoo reported last week that US football president Carlos Cordeiro had sent a letter to the 17 potential US candidate cities, with a plan to select the 10 US locations that are expected to be used for the men’s football showcase.

A spokesperson for the Canadian Football Association confirmed that a similar letter was sent to Edmonton (Commonwealth Stadium), Montreal (Olympic Stadium) and Toronto (BMO Field). Peter Montopoli, General Secretary of Canada Soccer, will this year oversee visits to the three potential Canadian locations with workshops that are also planned with candidate cities.

The Canadian process starts later this month with the workshops, with site visits scheduled between March and November. Mexico is setting up a similar program.

The current blueprint calls on Canada and Mexico to host 10 games each with the US hosting 60, including all games from the quarter-finals.

FIFA will make the final decision on “up to 16” candidate cities from the list of 23 submitted by the North American joint bid. The bidding group has worked under the premise of three cities in each of Canada and Mexico and 10 in the US

Canadian officials say they will insist on keeping all three of their host cities.

Offer officials such as the idea of ​​having three consecutive games on the opening day of the tournament, using BMO Field, the Azteca Stadium of Mexico City and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Vancouver withdrew from the candidate city field after the B.C. The government, which expressed concern about the potential cost of being a host city, was unable to come to terms with the bidding committee. Chicago and Minneapolis also withdrew and cited similar concerns.

Asked about speculation in the Yahoo article that Vancouver would return to the team at Edmonton’s expense, a Canada Soccer spokesperson said: “Canada Soccer continues to work with FIFA and the candidate host cities in Montreal, Toronto and Edmonton.

“Vancouver was not a candidate host city in the bid book presented to FIFA before the vote to secure the rights to the FIFA World Cup 2026,” he added.

The candidate cities in the US are Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York / New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay, Seattle and Washington D.C.

The cities in Mexico are Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey.

According to the United Bid Committee, the stadiums involved have an average capacity of more than 68,000.

The committee lists the capacity for the Canadian host cities as 56.418 for Commonwealth Stadium, 55.822 for Olympic Stadium and 45,000 for BMO Field, which require temporary seats to reach that number.

The 2026 tournament will be expanded to 48 teams from 32.

The FIFA member associations voted 134 against 65 in June 2018 for one joint advantage over Canada, the US and Mexico over Morocco.

Canada failed to organize its previous bid – the 1986 tournament after Colombia withdrew as host. Mexico eventually organized the tournament, which remains the only World Cup for which the Canadian men have ever qualified.