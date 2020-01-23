The selection process for the new army battalion commander is the same as for the NFL Scout Combine

If you ask the army chief, the new Battalion Commander Assessment Program (BCAP) is comparable to the National Football League Combine.

“You have very different people, maybe you have a Heisman Trophy winner that has a great story, and then you have someone who comes from a state school that nobody has heard of,” said General James McConville, army chief of staff on Thursday in true New England Sport Fan fashion. “And they show up here, you know, as scouts look at the Heisman Trophy winner, that person’s credentials may be a little stronger.

“But when they get on the field here and go through the process, there’s an evening that happens. We know the knowledge and skills and behaviors that we expect from our battalion commanders,” he added. “And they go through a rigorous process that shows whether they have it or not.”

McConville and Maj. Gen. JP McGee, head of the Army Talent Management Task Force, told reporters on Thursday that BCAP would allow the leadership to get a “more holistic” view of the approximately 800 lieutenant colonels and majors selected to complete the mission to go through the first implementation of the new program.

McConville, who has made talent management one of his top priorities since taking charge of office last fall, said the start of a new process was critical because he saw the battalion commander as “the most consistent position” in command.

“We want the absolute best leaders out there because parents will send their sons and daughters to the army, and we want to ensure that they are treated and treated with dignity and respect, and they have the opportunity to do so in the army excellent, “he said. “And that is a function of leadership.”

The first group of officers arrived on January 15 for their five-day assessment. The 18th and final group will arrive on February 9th.

The assessment includes physical, cognitive and non-cognitive tests. The officers also conduct a blind panel interview, sit behind a screen and ask questions from a major general, two brigade generals and two former brigade commanders. A sergeant major is also present, but is only responsible for advising the panel.

“You cannot see the person or any identifying information about them,” McGee said Thursday. “In this process, the members of the jury have to judge them by their verbal communication skills without having the kind of clues that one would have if you were actually looking at someone.”

No pressure!

The officers are also assessed psychologically; Thirty-five industrial psychologists – civilians or contractors with extensive experience evaluating special operations in the army and degrees in this area – were brought in to conduct interviews and determine who could or might not be in command.

“Your area of ​​expertise, largely from the specialty surgery community, is doing exactly what we do: operational reviews to determine if these are the right candidates and you have the right skills to use them can be in one position, “said McGee.

McGee added that while reports from subordinates or colleagues are taken into account during the process, it is “very obvious” if an officer actually has a problem or if one or two people have “an ax to grind”. Overall, McGee said that the “vast majority” of respondents had a positive opinion of officials who are undergoing BCAP.

At the end of the five-day program, the officials sit down for a 30-minute briefing. During this meeting, they receive general feedback from the assessment, including things the panel has noticed or would suggest to the officer to help them continue their own personal development.

The final list of officers to take command in fiscal 2021 (those who hold battalion command posts this summer have already been decided) will not be released until later in the spring. Those who are not on the “primary list”, ie the immediate group of officers who are able to take command, are placed on an alternative list. These officers could be drawn to take command if the chief officer thinks of something, such as an injury that prevents them from continuing this role.

Ultimately, the program is designed to address concerns that potential managers may have early on. As McConville explained, the battalion commanders have a good chance of becoming colonel and improving through the ranks. With the BCAP, the army leadership hopes to ensure that those who move up to senior positions are right for the job.

“From my place, command is a privilege,” said McConville. “It is a great privilege to lead America’s best, and we have a sacred obligation to get the absolute best and most committed leaders we have for these great Americans who have raised their right hands to serve.”