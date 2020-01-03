The Segway-Ninebot S-Pod is a stroller for adults

Loading...

Photo: Segway-Ninebot

There were many good reasons to hate in the original Segway: it was overrated, it was expensive, it was easy to fall, but the most disappointing thing was that it required an extensive position. They promised us a future with minimal physical effort, and the new Segway-Ninebot S-Pod personal transporter finally delivers it, almost two decades later.

Like the original Segway, the S-Pod does all the self-balancing trick on two wheels by which the brand is best known. But to make climbing on board a little easier and a little more stable, a third wheel has been added on which the S-Pod can rest when it stops.

Instead of leaning back and forth to control the acceleration of the S-Pod, the pilot uses a navigation panel and a knob. Photo: Segway-Ninebot

Instead of the controls mounted on the handlebar of the original Segway that allowed passengers to simply lean forward or backward to accelerate or reduce speed, the S-Pod features a navigation panel and a manually operated control knob that makes have the vehicle change its center of gravity back and forth

The pilot simply has to sit and enjoy the trip, which can reach speeds of almost 25 miles per hour, with an anticipated range of almost 44 miles that almost certainly depends on the terrain, conditions, the pilot and the speed of the S-Pod. Cruising on The control pad mentioned above can even be removed and used to operate the S-Pod remotely, so that drivers who are not comfortable driving with a joystick can get on board.

But the S-Pod is not positioned in any way as a replacement for self-powered wheelchairs, and seems to serve mostly capable passengers. We will have the opportunity to try it in person at CES 2020 next week in Las Vegas, but according to the handful of shots that Segway-Ninebot has launched so far, entering and leaving the S-Pod will not be as easy or as helpful as the wheelchair. And although the self-balancing trick is good, it depends entirely on the power to work, and the last thing a mobility device needs is for your wheelchair to fall when the battery runs out.

As with the original Segway, the S-Pod has many advantages over other electric vehicles, since its ability to turn on two wheels gives it a zero turn radius, so it could be less annoying to operate in places like airports , theme parks, or even shopping centers. But the S-Pod is currently just a concept that Segway-Ninebot promises to have running at CES 2020 next week, and could reach the same speed bumps as the original Segway, which possibly never lived up to the impossible level of exaggeration that He preceded it. That said, Segway-Ninebot, you had me on "no more standing."

.