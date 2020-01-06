The security of US military bases has been increased in the face of Iranian tensions

Loading...

US military bases tightened security after Iran praised retaliation in response to the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani by the United States.

In a statement sent to Task & Purpose, the U.S. North Command, which is responsible for all bases in the continental United States and Alaska, said it is taking additional military protection measures to ensure security and awareness of all installations in the NORTHCOM Area of ​​the United States to increase responsibility. “

Maj. Mark Lazane, a spokesman for NORTHCOM, said he could not discuss the details of the security enhancement. However, he explained that the NORTHCOM bases had been in the Force Protection Condition Bravo “for some time”.

According to the Defense Logistics Agency, the conditions for protecting the armed forces describe what steps the grassroots security forces have to take to respond to the various levels of terrorist threats.

FPCON Bravo is the third highest of five possible threat levels for FPCON and applies “when there is an increased or foreseeable threat from terrorist attacks or hostile acts and is directed against DoD elements and personnel,” explains DLA.

According to Lazane, FPCON Bravo is the basic requirement for force protection with NORTHCOM bases.

After Friday’s air raid that killed Soleimani, Iranian Maj. Gen. Hossein Dehghan promised widespread military retaliation against US military personnel and facilities around the world.

“No American military staff, no American political center, no American military base, no American ship will be safe,” he said in an interview with CNN on Sunday.

A senior defense official had earlier told reporters earlier in a conference call on Friday that the U.S. Central Command, which is responsible for military activities in Southwest Asia, was also under review regarding the security of U.S. personnel, although the officer refused To give details.

“Iraq is a major concern given the number of US personnel in that particular country,” said the official. “But throughout the United States, we will carefully monitor US personnel and prepare to defend ourselves when necessary.”