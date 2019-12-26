The security camera shows the police officer in Australia saving a drowning baby

Loading...

The couple was frantic and arrived at a police station in Perth, Australia, around 11:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve, desperately asking for help at the reception. His 8-month-old baby was drowning with food and not breathing. The CCTV images show what happened next: the acting sergeant. Jason Lee meets the lobby and takes the baby from the man. Lee pats the baby on the back several times until the food is evicted. Then the baby returns. Lee showed the couple the right method to save babies who are drowning. He showed them how to hold the baby in one hand, face down, and give him five strong pats on the baby's back. It is the same process recommended by the American Red Cross. The video shows the relieved couple walking through the same door through which they entered. The whole test lasted only two minutes. The sergeant "used first aid to evict an article from the child's mouth / throat," the Western Australian Police Force in a post on his Facebook page. "Our officers receive training in first aid and with several years of experience, it seems that this training experience has just begun and has been put into action," interim inspector Shane Crook told CNN affiliate Nine News. Lee was following his training, but Crook said he inspired the team working at the Northbridge Police Station in the city of Perth, on the west coast of Australia. "It just raises the place, a situation like that," Crook said. "It's positive; it's a good result. I think everyone would have been smiles. Police officers like good stories."

