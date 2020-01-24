The secret world of Penguin nicknames

Bland nicknames are one of the most enduring traditions in hockey.

For decades, countless players have simply had a letter or two nailed to their last name – often a “y,” which is why Justin Schultz is known as “Schultzy” – or, as with Brian Dumoulin (“Dumo”), had made some of them.

Consider how the Penguins’ coaching staff and front office staff were widely known during their playing days: Mike Sullivan ( “To Soil”), Mark Recchi ( “RecChS”), Sergei Gonchar (“Gonch”) and Jim Rutherford ( “Ruts”).

It turns out, however, that when the locker room doors close, some guys have nicknames that are not widely known to strangers. The nicknames kept as ferociously as the injury information or the details of a playoff game plan.

“There are good ones,” Jack johnson said. “We just don’t want to tell you guys. … It happens organically in the locker room, through team dinners, team events, whatever. The stuff happens and the nicknames start. Usually we give ourselves hard, but that’s because we love ourselves. “

Some of these nicknames circulate it outside of team circles. It is fairly widely known, for example, that Brandon Tanev’s his colleagues call him “Turbo” – “because he always goes a million miles an hour”, Bryan Rust said – although Sullivan generally refers to him as “Tans” when speaking with reporters.

Tanev noted that a former teammate in Winnipeg, Nikolaj Ehlers, also had a pretty good one. The Jets know him as “Fly,” said Tanev, because “he’s a really light guy who can buzz around the ice fairly quickly.”

But while most nicknames seem to be kept secrets, one player disclosed that Jake Guentzel – usually called by his teammates in public places simply “Jake” or “Guentz” – is known in the locker room as “Shaq”. (This is, he said, because Guentzel “scores a lot of slun dunks in the net” like the former NBA star Shaquille O’neal not because it registers at around 400 pounds and appears in many commercials.)

As for Johnson, yes, he apparently also has one of those creative nicknames. But not the one he cares to share.

“Stay in the room,” he said. “Sorry.”

PENGUINS

• Penguins amateur scouts gathered in Florida for meetings this week and, as usual, the agenda was to assess the talent that should be available in the June draft. Jim Rutherford, however, said that this is not the only topic of discussion, that the scouts regularly talk about players from previous projects whose careers did not follow the projected trajectory and who might be worth acquiring at some time in the future. “Sometimes I hear from our amateur staff about someone we have loved in the past and they are already among the pros and they are not doing as well on their entry level as we would have thought”, said Rutherford. . “It starts a process of telling the pros (scouts) to try to follow the player, to see what happened in their development. Is that someone we should maybe consider acquiring and to give the player a new start? ” – Molinari

• It is not uncommon for a player who has been traded to hold a grudge against his former club, and even blame himself in his games. Not with the Colorado defender Ian Cole, who spent two full seasons and parts of two more here before being sent to Ottawa Derick Brassard trade in 2018. When it was mentioned recently that Rutherford had fired him, Cole quickly replied that “he’s also the guy who traded for me” – Cole came from Saint Louis in 2015 in exchange for Robert Bortuzzo and a choice of seventh round project – and followed with deep approval of how the penguins work. “Jimmy has done an incredible job of keeping this team always good and always competitive when it is in not so good situations,” said Cole. “I have all the respect in the world for Jim and a lot of people there. It was four incredible years for me, or parts of four years. Obviously I have had a ton of success and Pittsburgh is a special place for me for sure. It’s a place where I have a ton of memories, and it was great. “- Molinari

STEEL

• Steelers’ front office raid by the Panthers was not quite up to the hype, as were reports that the Redskins wanted to steal Mike Tomlin a way. While speculation about who might be drawn to the Panthers was centered on Steelers GM Kevin Colbert, that never happened. No more Omar Khan. In the end, it was the vice president of development for the Steelers, Mark hartand football administration coordinator Samir Suleiman who ended up being hired by the Panthers. Not that it was a surprise to anyone who regularly reads this release. – Dale Lolley at Rooney Complex

• There is a strong belief within the organization that Colbert will return as GM next season. Remember that Colbert works on contracts from year to year, so his contract this year ends just after the completion of the project. But the team expects Colbert to return in 2020. – Lolley

• When Tomlin said at his end-of-season press conference a few weeks ago that the players on the team are Steelers until they aren’t, he meant it. Recent trips to the establishment have shown that a good number of players are still hanging around the establishment to train. B.J. Finney, a future free agent. You will remember that Finney cried when the team called him to sign him as an undrafted recruit. And it wasn’t just because he had the chance to live his dream, but because his whole family was a fan of the Steelers. Does this mean that he takes a deal with his hometown to stay? – Trolley

• Clarification on the choice of Steelers’ blanks is required. The fourth round pick the team received from the Dolphins was in fact not Miami’s initial pick – # 99 – and not the one the Dolphins received from the Titans. The Dolphins’ pick from the Titans was sent to the Texans as part of the deal that returned a pair of first-round picks for an offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills. This means the Steelers have choices 49, 99, 112, 176 and 207. They also expect to receive a third round compensatory selection for the loss of the ball carrier. Le’Veon Bell, which will be in the 93 range. Of course, the compensatory choices will also affect the choices beyond the third round of the Steelers this year. – Trolley

PIRATES

• Nick Mears burst onto the scene in 2019, going from signing an undrafted free agent to a stripped artist, winning 69 in 46.2 innings on three levels last season. Now he has the chance to cement himself as a legitimate prospect by getting a nod as an unregistered guest for this spring training. He told me last month that his goal was to make it to the majors in 2020, and if he did, he could thank the Astros instructors who worked with him in the Arizona Fall League. He has a big kick in the leg, and as he was crouching when giving birth in 2019, his knee would almost fit into his glove when it was wound up. His hands should free his knee during childbirth, which makes it difficult for him to repeat his mechanics on his breaking ground. In the fall league, he was counseled to move his glove higher over his chest when he arrived, giving him better posture and shortening his arm action. “I still have a big kick in my leg, but I think my delivery seems a little easier instead of a lot of moving parts,” he told me. The change helped him to repeat his mechanics better, thus improving his breaking pitch. It worked in Arizona, when Mears struck out 11 of 8.2 strikers without a goal. – Alex Stumpf

• Joel Hanrahan He got his third promotion in as many years when he was appointed Indianapolis Indian pitch coach on Thursday, and he is almost certain to be on the verge of becoming a major league coach or coordinator in a near future. With that in mind, let’s remember he made his debut as a coach at Bristol in 2017, and Bristol is one of 42 teams in the Major League Baseball minor leagues and Rob Manfred want to contract at the end of the season. The proposal would be bad not only for players and local communities, but for people like Hanrahan looking to get into coaching. Fewer coaching places make it harder for new voices and ideas to get in the door. – Stumpf

• There haven’t been many Hall of Fame pirates in recent years, but that will change for next year’s poll, which will feature Aramis Ramirez and AJ Burnett. Neither should approach the 75 percent required for dedication, but Bill James’ Hall of Fame monitor gives Ramirez the best chance among the players who will be eligible for the first time next year. Next year’s ballot will be weak, so the two should get at least a few votes. – Stumpf

