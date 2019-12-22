The Secret Race Across America is available to broadcast today

Loading...

Many of you will face two important challenges this week. You will be stuck on the road in miles after miles of traffic with others on the way to family and friends to celebrate, and you will be stuck on the couch breastfeeding a comma of food as you travel through the transmission services looking for something to see. We can't help much with the first challenge, but we have something in mind for the second.

As of today, Apex: The Secret Race Across America is available for streaming from Apple and Amazon Prime Video. As we have reported before, the film follows Jalopnik taxpayer Alex Roy and his co-pilot, David Maher, while breaking the transcontinental car crossing record in the modified Roy E39 M5 Polyéi while also recounting the history of the 1981 US Express attempt to revive The energy of the first Cannonball Run.

For the sake of full disclosure, Apex had many old Jalopnik hands involved in its production. The site's founder, Mike Spinelli, wrote the film, was produced by former EIC Matt Hardigree and collaborator JF Musial directed it. In my opinion, all that bodes well for the movie, but I need to tell you.

The film comes out just after the record broke once again (the second time since Roy and Maher made their infamous 2007 race) by a team in another high-powered German Q-car. While we would like to try it ourselves, our editors have made us very aware of the legal and professional implications that any attempt may have reserved for us.

While the record Roy and Maher made could be the main story here, the part of the movie that I liked the most was the story of the US Express. UU., Especially the colorful characters of the early days of the technology industry that launched it. Without a doubt, it is enough to entertain all the people with whom you are on vacation.

Find Apex on iTunes here and on Amazon here.

