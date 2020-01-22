The secret history of face recognition

The great thing about the n-tuple method was that it could recognize many variations of the same character: most Qs often scored fairly close to other Qs. Better yet, the process worked with every pattern, not just text. According to an essay, co-written by Robert S. Boyer, a mathematician and an old friend of Woody, the n-tuple method has helped define the field of pattern recognition; it was one of the first attempts to ask, “How can we make a machine do something that people do?”

Around the time he invented the n-tuple method, Woody had his first daydream about building the machine he called a “computer person.” Years later he remembered the “wild excitement” he felt when he called up a list of skills for artificial consciousness:

“I wanted it to read printed characters on a page and handwritten script. I could see it, or part of it, in a small camera that would fit on my glasses, with an attached earplug that put my ear in it I whispered names of my friends and acquaintances when I met them on the street … Because my computer friend could recognize faces. “

In 1960, Woody swept away with Browning and a third Sandia colleague to start their own company. Panoramic Research Incorporated was initially based in a small office in Palo Alto, California, in what was not yet known as Silicon Valley. At that time, most computers in the world – huge machines that store data on punch cards or magnetic tape – lived in large corporate offices and government labs. Panoramic could not afford it, so it rented computer time from its neighbors, often late in the evening when it was cheaper.

Panoramic’s company, as Woody later described it to a colleague, was “trying out ideas that we hoped would” move “the world. According to Nels Winkless, a writer and consultant who collaborated on various Panorama projects and later became one of the founders of Personal Computing magazine: “Their function was literally to do what other people just love.”

The company attracted a strange and eclectic mix of researchers – many of whom, like Woody, had grown up with nothing during the Great Depression and now wanted to explore everything. Their inclinations varied from brilliant to wild. Browning, who came from a family of poor farmers and had spent two years of his childhood eating almost nothing but cabbage, was an eternal hobbyist. At one point, he collaborated with another Panoramic researcher, Larry Bellinger, to develop the concept for a dog-powered truck called the Dog-Mobile. They also built something called the Hear-a-Lite, a pen-shaped device for the blind that translated light levels into sound.

Bellinger, who had worked as a wing-walker as a teenager (he kept the pastime secret from his mother by playing his bruises of bad parachute landings as bicycle injuries), had also helped design the Bell X-1, the sound barrier rocket plane made famous in The Right Stuff by Tom Wolfe. He later created the Mowbot, a self-propelled lawn mower “for mowing grass in a completely random and unmanaged way.” (Johnny Carson brought the device to the Tonight Show.)

Then there was Helen Chan Wolf, a pioneer in robot programming who started a few years after his studies at Panoramic. She would continue to help the Shakey the Robot program, described by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers as “the world’s first robot to embody artificial intelligence”; she was called ‘Robot Ada Lovelace by robotics’ by a former colleague. In the early 1960s, when Wolf was able to use stacks of punch cards of one and a half feet high, she was impressed by the series of ideas her Panoramic colleagues threw at the wall. At one point, she says, Woody decided that he “wanted to unravel DNA, and he found that it would take 30 or 37 years to do it on the computers we had then.” I said, “Well, I don’t think we will do that.”

