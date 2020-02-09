The secret Coronavirus crisis in North Korea is Crazy Scary

SEOEL – North Korea does not say a word about deaths or diseases from the corona virus, but the disease is said to have spread across the border from China and is taking a toll in a country with a bleak health care system and scarce resources to fight the deadly bug.

A sure sign of the regime’s fears is that on Saturday, the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the country’s forces, it did not organize a parade in central Pyongyang. Last year Kim Jong Un was the president of the procession that showed the latest rockets from the North and other frightening hardware, along with goose-walking soldiers in the ranks.

This year nothing about the nuclear warheads of the country, let alone the “new strategic weapon” that Kim has promised to reveal. Rodong Sinmum, the newspaper of the ruling Workers’ Party, only mentioned the alleged success of the armed forces in fighting “serious and dangerous difficulties” – and said nothing about the parade.

But reports have filtered out about Kim’s subjects who fall prey to coronavirus, despite the country’s decision to seal its 880-mile border with China, most along the Yalu River in the west, and its 11-mile border with Russia. River Tumen flows into the Pacific Ocean.

One of the first to report fatalities in North Korea, Daily NK, based in Seoul, said five people had died in the critical northwestern town of Sinuiju, on the Yalu River by road and rail bridges of Dandong, the largest Chinese city in the region and an important point for trade with North Korea despite sanctions.

“Victims had crossed the porous border of the Yalu River despite orders to cut off traffic from China.”

Daily NK, which relies on sources in North Korea that send reports via Chinese cell phone networks to contacts in China, said the authorities “had ordered public health officials in Sinuiju to quickly remove the bodies and keep the dead secret from the public “

The victims had crossed the porous border of the Yalu River, despite orders to close traffic from China when the disease spread from the industrial city of Wuhan, where the virus originated in December. From Sunday, more than 700 people had died in China.

One of the first patients in North Korea was reportedly hospitalized in Sinuiju “with symptoms similar to the common cold and receiving fever reducers and antibiotics,” said Daily NK, but the patient died when the fever rose. Two other patients died two days later in another hospital in Sinuiju and two more in a nearby town.

North Korea’s concerns about an epidemic are all the more intense due to the shortage of basic medicines and equipment. As things increase, the authorities work feverishly to fight a disease that, if not controlled, could undermine Kim’s grasp of his 25 million people, most of whom suffer from hunger aggravated poverty.

“Because the health status and health care in North Korea are so bad,” said Bruce Bennett, former Rand Corporation analyst, “they can’t have the replication process develop without serious intervention” – that is, they have to take drastic steps to prevent the virus from spreading quickly.

The country has just streamlined a headquarters to coordinate operations, Rodong Sinmun reported, with 30,000 employees fighting the epidemic.

In addition to blocking international traffic, North Korean central news agency reported that headquarters had ordered tests for anyone who entered the capital of Pyongyang by road and for anyone who had traveled outside the country. Foreigners working in Pyongyang, including those with diplomatic missions or non-governmental organizations, were temporarily prohibited from shopping outside for shopping.

Yet, with hospitals and clinics largely devoid of necessary supplies other than those at the service of the elite in the capital and elsewhere, a certain despair was evident in the state media. Rodong Sinmun warned that “the destiny” of the country was at stake, according to Yonhap, the South Korean news agency.

“North Korea has no vaccine or medical options,” Bennett said, “so they must act by preventing the disease from entering North Korea.” The point is to “quickly control all spills – exactly what they are trying to do by preventing people-to-people contacts.”

However, that is virtually impossible, as long as people move illegally across the border, trading at a low level in the need for a system to survive. JoongAng Ilbo, a prominent South Korean newspaper, quoted an anonymous source who said that a woman had been diagnosed in the capital and that all those she had been in contact with had been quarantined.

In contrast to China, North Korea officially refused all cases, while trying to get people to cooperate in stopping the spread of the disease. JoongAng Ilbo quoted a North Korean health official, Song In-bomb, who had called on North Korean TV for “citizen awareness” and unity in dealing with the disease while assuring his audience that there had been no cases so far.

“We can expect the virus to spread rapidly, given the inability of the state to control a pandemic.”

– Victor Cha and Marie DuMond in “Beyond Parallel”

“I don’t believe anything about what I hear from Pyongyang,” said Evans Revere, a former senior American diplomat who specializes in North Korean issues.

“It simply defies the credibility that a country with a grossly inadequate public health infrastructure and a malnourished population, a country that depends on China for about 90 percent of its trade, and a country that until recently had opened itself to a large influx of Chinese tourists to earn foreign currency have avoided many casualties, “Revere said. “The total border closure and other measures that Pyongyang has taken reflect a real sense of distress in the north about the threat.”

He went even further: “I can’t help but I think it can also reflect panic as the number of patients grows.”

“The corona virus is arguably a unique threat to North Korea,” wrote Victor Cha and Marie DuMond of the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington in an article in Beyond Parallel, published by CSIS.

“The relative isolation of the regime from the international community hinders the widespread penetration of many diseases from abroad,” they wrote, but “the porous nature of the border with China and frequent travel is a clear vector for transferring the virus.” So, “If there are reports of the virus in North Korea, we should expect the virus to spread quickly, given the inability of the state to control a pandemic.”

It is now perhaps too late for North Korea to eradicate all signs of the disease.

“Several suspected coronavirus infections have occurred in North Korea, although it has closed all its borders,” says Chosun Ilbo, South Korea’s best-selling newspaper, citing anonymous sources. “The infections are most likely spreading through porous parts of the border with China where there is a lot of smuggling and other clandestine traffic,” the newspaper said, reporting suspected cases among those “engaged in North China smuggling.” Http: // english .chosun.com / site / data / html_dir / 2020/02/05 / 2020020502187.html

“What it boils down to,” said Steve Tharp, who has been analyzing North Korean affairs here for many years as an army officer and civilian expert, “the corona virus has sharpened the enforcement of sanctions over the years more than the others, because the North Koreans actually enforce the sanctions themselves, against their will, by tightly closing their borders to prevent the regime from being wiped out by this human pandemic. “

North Korean leaders, Tharp said, “understand very well that this pandemic would rip through their people and be much more dangerous in North Korea than other places because of their inadequate medical infrastructure and the low resistance disease of the general population after so many years of survival under near-hunger conditions. “

.