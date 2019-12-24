The second Winnipeg Liquor Mart location has a new secure entrance – Winnipeg

Loading...

A new high-security entrance was installed at a second Liquor Mart in Winnipeg.

The location on Portage Avenue and Burnell Street is now the second store with a secure entrance after one was installed in Tyndall Park Liquor Mart last month.

The move took place after an employee at this location was hit in the head and knocked out in a violent robbery on November 20.

"We have tried numerous tactics to address this problem, but we are aware that more drastic measures need to be taken," said Manny Atwal, President and CEO of MBLL at the time.

“As a retailer proud of customer service and a modern shopping experience, we didn't want to implement these measures.

"However, we are committed to providing employees and customers with a safe environment."

Crown Corporation has announced it will add new entrances to all of the city's liquor marts to curb the rising tide of thefts that have hit businesses across the province in recent years and are 300 percent above normal.

A customer waits at a new secured entrance in Liquor Mart on Burnell Street and Portage Avenue.

Joe Scarpelli / Global News

In many cases, large groups were caught in shops with lots of cameras and backpacks filled with alcohol.

A spokesman for Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries (MLL) said it did not provide further details or provided a schedule for when the retrofit would take place at other locations.

"The controlled entrances serve the security of our employees and customers," it said in an email to Global News.

"We will not compromise its effectiveness by releasing details for media release."

Stores with new entrances have locked the inner door, and customers must scan a valid photo ID at a security station before entering the store.

The MLL previously said that upgraded locations with controlled entrances will no longer allow minors to enter stores, even if they are accompanied by an adult.

In a media release, when the first secure entrance to Tyndall Park Liquor Mart was added, the MLL said secure doors would be installed at all other locations in Winnipeg in the coming weeks and months.

