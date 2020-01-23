The second Bugatti model would be a daily pilot and would use a custom platform

Bugatti has not yet confirmed that it will indeed build a second model alongside the Chiron, but based on what CEO Stephan Winkelmann recently said in an interview with Autocar, it seems obvious that the brand is thinking very seriously to such a model.

When asked if the French automaker was actually working on a completely new model, Winkelmann did not answer with a definitive “yes”, but clarified the form that such a new model could take if it were to be built .

“If we are talking about a second model as a Bugatti, I am convinced that we do not have to make a car just for weekends. This is a car for everyday use. It must have a different shape [ du Chiron] and have a different mission, “he said.” If we do something outside of the hyper sports car sector, there will be a car that will not be heading towards the W16. electrification would be the right approach. ”

It is widely accepted that a second Bugatti model would likely take the form of a luxury four-door sedan or an SUV. According to Winkelmann, the future of such a model largely depends on the commitment of the Volkswagen Group to build a new Bugatti which will inevitably only be sold in very small numbers.

“For Bugatti, this is a good opportunity and could be a winner. But I also see that a large group like the VW group has a lot of priorities. It is in the midst of an electrification revolution and it must decide where to spend its money, ”said Winkelmann. “A second model would mean doubling the size of the business or more. It is clear that we need 100% commitment from everyone – it is not enough that I am convinced of it!

While it is fair to assume that a new Bugatti would share its platform with an existing VW group product in an effort to cut costs, Winkelmann said it would not, citing “performance a Bugatti ”.

Rendered via Peisert Design